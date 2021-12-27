Bet Tonight’s NFL Game Risk-Free on FanDuel Sportsbook

The New Orleans Saints host the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football in a matchup of two looking to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Now let’s get to the matchup:

Dolphins vs. Saints Odds & Betting Line

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Point Spread: Dolphins -3

Over/Under: 37

Moneyline: Dolphins -172 & Saints +144

Both teams are 7-7 overall entering Monday night, with the Saints 2-4 at home and the Dolphins 2-4 on the road.

Miami is 7-6-1 against the spread (ATS) with a 3-2-1 mark in away games. New Orleans is 7-7 ATS, but just 2-4 in the Caesars Superdome.

When it comes to the over/under (O/U) both teams are 6-8.

The Saints have won the last three meetings between the teams and covered the spread in each game.

Dolphins vs. Saints Betting Trends

Trends courtesy of Odds Shark

Dolphins Trends

Dolphins are 5-1 against the spread (ATS) in their past 6 games

Total has gone UNDER in 5 of their past 7 games

Dolphins are 6-0 straight up (SU) in their past 6 games

Dolphins are 1-4 SU in their past 5 games

Dolphins are 2-5 ATS in their past 7 games vs. Saints

Saints Trends

Total has gone UNDER in 4 of their past 5 games

Saints are 1-4 ATS in their past 5 home games

Saints are 2-5 SU in their past 7 games

Total has gone OVER in 4 of their past 6 games vs. Dolphins

Saints are 12-5 ATS in their past 17 games vs. AFC East opponents

Dolphins vs. Saints News, Notes & Stats

The big news in New Orleans is that Ian Book, the Saints’ fourth round draft pick in 2021 out of Notre Dame, will be making the first start of his NFL career. Both Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian are both out after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

The Saints have been hit hard by COVID, with 16 of their 53-man roster on the list.

The Dolphins are allowing just 13.2 points per game over their six-game winning streak while scoring 24.5 PPG over that span.

New Orleans has allowed just 9 total points over its past two games, including a shutout last week over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The Saints had lost their five previous games prior to their mini two-game winning streak.

Overall, the teams are averaging nearly identical numbers on offense — Miami 314.7 yards per game and 20.4 points per game and New Orleans 311.7 YPG and 22.4 PPG. The Saints are rushing for 117 yards per game (13th in the NFL) and the Dolphins are near the bottom at 30th with 86.6 YPG.