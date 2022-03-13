Bet $5, Win $150 Whether Your Team Wins or Loses During March Madness

March Madness kicks off on Thursday and FanDuel Sportsbook has a promotion for new users that you won’t want to miss out on.

The offer is bet $5 on any game during the NCAA Tournament and win $150 in site credit whether your team wins or loses.

This promo is for first-time users to FanDuel Sportsbook, a partner of Heavy, and it’s easy to get on board. Here are the few simple steps to get in on the action:

1) Create a FanDuel Sportsbook account.

2) Make an initial deposit of at least $10.

3) Place a real-money $5 wager on any NCAA Tournament game.

4) Get $150 in site credits whether your team wins or loses the bet.

That’s all you have to do.

The promotion runs from March 13 until April 4, so you can place a wager on any game from the first round until the final.

What States Can I Bet Online With FanDuel Sportsbook?

Currently, there are 14 states where FanDuel Sportsbook has launched for legalized online sports betting.

Those states are Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

You need to be physically present in one of those states to place online bets. You don’t have to be a resident of one, but you just need to be in one of the states to place online wagers.

You also need to be at least 21 years old.