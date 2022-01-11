Bet $5, Win $150 on Any NFL Playoff Game This Weekend

Wild-card weekend is just about here and FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a promotion for new users which could win you $150 on a $5 bet.

Place a $5 wager on any of the six NFL Playoff games this weekend and if your team wins, you’ll get $150 cash.

In order to take advantage of this promo, you’ll need to get a FanDuel account. It’s a quick and easy process:

1) Create a FanDuel Sportsbook account.

2) Deposit a minimum of $10.

3) Place a $5 bet on any team playing in the NFL Playoffs this weekend and get 30/1 odds.

If your bet wins, you’ll receive $150 cash, not site credit. FanDuel says all winners will be paid out within 72 hours.

What are the NFL Playoff Games This Weekend?

There are six wild-card games this NFL Playoffs weekend, three in both the AFC and NFC. Check out the game information below, including betting odds, which were provided by FanDuel Sportsbook (recent betting trends from Odds Shark):

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals

Who: Raiders (10-7, 5-3 road) at Bengals (10-7, 5-4 home)

When: Saturday, January 15, 4:30 p.m. ET; NBC

Where: Paul Brown Stadium — Cincinnati, Ohio

Point Spread: Bengals -6

Moneyline: Raiders +220 & Bengals -270

Over/Under Total: 49.5

Raiders-Bengals Recent Betting Trends

Total has gone UNDER in 4 of the Raiders’ past 6 games

Raiders are 4-1 straight up (SU) in their past 5 games

Raiders are 0-6 against the spread (ATS) in their past 6 games at Cincinnati

Bengals are 4-1 ATS in their past 5 games

Total has gone OVER in 5 of the Bengals’ past 6 home games

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Who: Patriots (10-7, 6-2 road) at Bills (11-6, 6-3 home)

When: Saturday, January 15, 8:15 p.m. ET; CBS

Where: Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, New York

Point Spread: Bills -4

Moneyline: Patriots +164 & Bills -196

Over/Under Total: 43.5

Patriots-Bills Recent Betting Trends

Patriots are 8-3 ATS in their past 11 games

Total has gone OVER in 9 of the Patriots’ past 13 games

Total has gone UNDER in 4 of the Patriots’ past 5 road games

Bills are 13-3 SU in their past 16 home games

Bills are 6-1-1 ATS in their past 8 games vs. AFC East opponents

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Who: Eagles (9-8, 6-3 road) at Buccaneers (13-4, 7-1 home)

When: Sunday, January 16, 1 p.m. ET; FOX

Where: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, Florida

Point Spread: Buccaneers -8.5

Moneyline: Eagles +320 & Buccaneers -405

Over/Under Total: 49

Eagles-Buccaneers Recent Betting Trends

Total has gone OVER in 4 of the Eagles’ past 5 games

Eagles are 4-1 SU in their past 5 road games

Buccaneers are 6-2 ATS in their past 8 games

Buccaneers are 10-1 SU in their past 11 home games

Buccaneers are 1-6 ATS in their past 7 games vs. NFC East opponents

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

Who: 49ers (10-7, 6-3 road) at Cowboys (12-5, 5-3 home)

When: Sunday, January 16, 4:30 p.m. ET; CBS

Where: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas

Point Spread: Buccaneers -8.5

Moneyline: Eagles +128 & Buccaneers -152

Over/Under Total: 51

49ers-Cowboys Recent Betting Trends

49ers are 4-1 ATS in their past 5 games

Total has gone UNDER in 4 of the 49ers’ past 5 games

49ers are 1-6 in their past 7 games vs. Cowboys

Cowboys are 5-1 ATS in their past 6 games

Total has gone UNDER in 8 of the Cowboys’ past 11 games

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

Who: Steelers (9-7-1, 3-5 road) at Chiefs (12-5, 7-2 home)

When: Sunday, January 16, 8:15 p.m. ET; NBC

Where: Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, Missouri

Point Spread: Chiefs -12.5

Moneyline: Steelers +500 & Chiefs -700

Over/Under Total: 46.5

Steelers-Chiefs Recent Betting Trends

Steelers are 4-2 ATS in their past 6 games

Total has gone UNDER in 4 of the Steelers’ past 6 games

Total has gone OVER in 4 of the Steelers’ past 5 road games

Chiefs are 6-2 in their past 8 games

Total has gone OVER in 5 of the Chiefs’ past 5 games

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Who: Cardinals (11-6, 8-1 road) at Rams (12-5, 5-3 home)

When: Monday, January 17, 8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN

Where: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California

Point Spread: Rams -4

Moneyline: Cardinals +160 & Rams -190

Over/Under Total: 50

Cardinals-Rams Recent Betting Trends

Cardinals are 1-4 ATS in their past 5 games

Cardinals are 1-8-1 ATS in their past 10 games vs. Rams

Rams are 4-2 ATS in their past 6 games

Total has gone OVER in 4 of the Rams’ past 5 home games

Rams are 3-7 ATS in their past 10 games playing as the favorite

Other FanDuel Sportsbook Promotions for First-Time Users

If you’re not interested in the NFL, but want to take advantage of a new user offer, the FanDuel Sportsbook does have another promotion for first-time bettors.

This offer is a risk-free first bet up to $1,000. You can place a bet (minimum $5) on any sporting event and if it loses, FanDuel will refund your money in the form of a free bet in the amount you lost.

Just create a FanDuel account, make an initial deposit of at least $10, then place a real-money wager on the bet of your liking.

This promotion can’t be used with any other offers.

Where is the FanDuel Sportsbook Legal?

There are currently 13 states that have officially launched the FanDuel Sportsbook and have legalized online sports betting.

They are Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and New York, the most recent state to go live with legal online sports betting.

You must be physically present in one of those states and at least 21 years old to use FanDuel Sportsbook.