Bet $5, Win $150 on Any NFL Playoff Game This Weekend

What are the NFL Playoff Games This Weekend?
There are six wild-card games this NFL Playoffs weekend, three in both the AFC and NFC. Check out the game information below, including betting odds, which were provided by FanDuel Sportsbook (recent betting trends from Odds Shark):
Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals
Who: Raiders (10-7, 5-3 road) at Bengals (10-7, 5-4 home)
When: Saturday, January 15, 4:30 p.m. ET; NBC
Where: Paul Brown Stadium — Cincinnati, Ohio
Point Spread: Bengals -6
Moneyline: Raiders +220 & Bengals -270
Over/Under Total: 49.5
Raiders-Bengals Recent Betting Trends
- Total has gone UNDER in 4 of the Raiders’ past 6 games
- Raiders are 4-1 straight up (SU) in their past 5 games
- Raiders are 0-6 against the spread (ATS) in their past 6 games at Cincinnati
- Bengals are 4-1 ATS in their past 5 games
- Total has gone OVER in 5 of the Bengals’ past 6 home games
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
Who: Patriots (10-7, 6-2 road) at Bills (11-6, 6-3 home)
When: Saturday, January 15, 8:15 p.m. ET; CBS
Where: Highmark Stadium — Orchard Park, New York
Point Spread: Bills -4
Moneyline: Patriots +164 & Bills -196
Over/Under Total: 43.5
Patriots-Bills Recent Betting Trends
- Patriots are 8-3 ATS in their past 11 games
- Total has gone OVER in 9 of the Patriots’ past 13 games
- Total has gone UNDER in 4 of the Patriots’ past 5 road games
- Bills are 13-3 SU in their past 16 home games
- Bills are 6-1-1 ATS in their past 8 games vs. AFC East opponents
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Who: Eagles (9-8, 6-3 road) at Buccaneers (13-4, 7-1 home)
When: Sunday, January 16, 1 p.m. ET; FOX
Where: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, Florida
Point Spread: Buccaneers -8.5
Moneyline: Eagles +320 & Buccaneers -405
Over/Under Total: 49
Eagles-Buccaneers Recent Betting Trends
- Total has gone OVER in 4 of the Eagles’ past 5 games
- Eagles are 4-1 SU in their past 5 road games
- Buccaneers are 6-2 ATS in their past 8 games
- Buccaneers are 10-1 SU in their past 11 home games
- Buccaneers are 1-6 ATS in their past 7 games vs. NFC East opponents
San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys
Who: 49ers (10-7, 6-3 road) at Cowboys (12-5, 5-3 home)
When: Sunday, January 16, 4:30 p.m. ET; CBS
Where: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, Texas
Point Spread: Buccaneers -8.5
Moneyline: Eagles +128 & Buccaneers -152
Over/Under Total: 51
49ers-Cowboys Recent Betting Trends
- 49ers are 4-1 ATS in their past 5 games
- Total has gone UNDER in 4 of the 49ers’ past 5 games
- 49ers are 1-6 in their past 7 games vs. Cowboys
- Cowboys are 5-1 ATS in their past 6 games
- Total has gone UNDER in 8 of the Cowboys’ past 11 games
Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs
Who: Steelers (9-7-1, 3-5 road) at Chiefs (12-5, 7-2 home)
When: Sunday, January 16, 8:15 p.m. ET; NBC
Where: Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, Missouri
Point Spread: Chiefs -12.5
Moneyline: Steelers +500 & Chiefs -700
Over/Under Total: 46.5
Steelers-Chiefs Recent Betting Trends
- Steelers are 4-2 ATS in their past 6 games
- Total has gone UNDER in 4 of the Steelers’ past 6 games
- Total has gone OVER in 4 of the Steelers’ past 5 road games
- Chiefs are 6-2 in their past 8 games
- Total has gone OVER in 5 of the Chiefs’ past 5 games
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
Who: Cardinals (11-6, 8-1 road) at Rams (12-5, 5-3 home)
When: Monday, January 17, 8:15 p.m. ET; ESPN
Where: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California
Point Spread: Rams -4
Moneyline: Cardinals +160 & Rams -190
Over/Under Total: 50
Cardinals-Rams Recent Betting Trends
- Cardinals are 1-4 ATS in their past 5 games
- Cardinals are 1-8-1 ATS in their past 10 games vs. Rams
- Rams are 4-2 ATS in their past 6 games
- Total has gone OVER in 4 of the Rams’ past 5 home games
- Rams are 3-7 ATS in their past 10 games playing as the favorite
