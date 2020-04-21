9 Most Forgiving Irons for Beginner Golfers

The Callaway Big Bertha Irons are the brand’s easiest launch golf clubs and have long been regarded as some of the most forgiving irons.

They are designed to promote launch and distance on a consistent basis thanks to the Suspended Energy Core, which also delivers a great sound and feel on contact. The 3-piece iron construction features suspended Metal Injection Molded (MIM’d) Tungsten Floating Weight that allows the Center of Gravity (CG) to be positioned deeper. This will help you get the launch all beginners strive for. The 360 Face Cup technology is lightweight and promotes faster swing speeds.

Available in both right- and left-handed models, there are a variety of shaft choices as well as iron bundles where you can choose what clubs you want or need.

Unfortunately, though, unlike other sets on this list, the Big Bertha are the irons only and don’t include a driver, hybrid clubs, or a putter. Also, it doesn’t come with a bag, but Callaway Golf Bags are easy to get.