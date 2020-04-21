9 Most Forgiving Irons for Beginner Golfers

When researching new forgiving golf clubs, you must look for certain features. Some of the main characteristics of the most forgiving irons should be larger clubheads, cavity backs, higher Moment of Inertia (MOI) and lower Center of Gravity (CG), thicker toplines, and wider soles, to name a handful. Seems like a lot, but it’s not. And to help you make your decision, we’ve come up with a list below of some of the most popular and effective forgiving and game-improvement irons that are easy to hit and control. Check out the pros and cons and see which is the right set for you!
1. Callaway Big Bertha IronsPros:
Cons:
- Suspended Energy Core delivers a great sound and feel as well as distance
- 360 Face Cup technology promotes extra distance consistently
- These are Callaway's easiest launch iron
- They might be a bit "chunky" for some
- They can be pricey depending on the club configuration
- Some users said the black finish chipped and shows scratches
The Callaway Big Bertha Irons are the brand’s easiest launch golf clubs and have long been regarded as some of the most forgiving irons.
They are designed to promote launch and distance on a consistent basis thanks to the Suspended Energy Core, which also delivers a great sound and feel on contact. The 3-piece iron construction features suspended Metal Injection Molded (MIM’d) Tungsten Floating Weight that allows the Center of Gravity (CG) to be positioned deeper. This will help you get the launch all beginners strive for. The 360 Face Cup technology is lightweight and promotes faster swing speeds.
Available in both right- and left-handed models, there are a variety of shaft choices as well as iron bundles where you can choose what clubs you want or need.
Unfortunately, though, unlike other sets on this list, the Big Bertha are the irons only and don’t include a driver, hybrid clubs, or a putter. Also, it doesn’t come with a bag, but Callaway Golf Bags are easy to get.
2. Cleveland Golf Launcher HB Turbo IronsPros:
Cons:
- Fully hollow construction with internal stabilizing ribs helps provide forgiveness
- Strong turbocharged steel face is thinner for increased ball speeds and extra distance
- The HiBore Crown has a low center of gravity (CG) for higher launch angle
- They're bulky -- designed like a hybrid -- so those who want a traditional iron look might have to go elsewhere
- Some users felt they didn't get as much distance as some other iron sets
- These might produce too much spin for some
When it comes to the super game improvement irons, the Cleveland Golf Launcher HB Turbo Irons are built and play like an easy-to-hit hybrids. You’ll get launch, forgiveness, spin, and, thanks to the new face, faster balls speeds and extra distance.
Let’s take a look at some of Cleveland’s technology in the Launcer HB Turbos:
Turbocharged Face: The strong steel turbocharged face is thinner for increased ball speeds and extra distance.
Hollow Construction: The fully hollow construction allows the weight to be distributed low and deep, as well as to the perimeter, of the club head. That, combined with the internal stabilizing ribs, provides maximum forgiveness on miss-hit shots as well as superior feel and sound on contact.
HiBore Crown: The HiBore Crown creates a low, deep center of gravity (CG) which helps get a higher launch, while the steel face insert provides more flex in the club face for faster speeds.
Progessive Hollow Shaping: The progressive shaping helps with control on the short irons, while providing needed launch and distance on the longer irons.
3. Cobra Golf F-MAX Airspeed IronsPros:
Cons:
- Offset design in the irons keeps the weight low and toward the heel to promote straighter shots
- Hybrids and woods are easy-to-hit and are designed to get desired launch
- The cart bag has a 14-way top and plenty of storage, including a large insulated cooler pocket
- They're on the pricey side
- It comes with a bag, but it's a cart bag and not conducive to carrying
- If you prefer mallet putters, you'll need to supply your own as this set comes with a blade putter
The Cobra Golf F-MAX Airspeed Irons are part of this complete set, which includes a driver, 3 and 5 woods, 4 and 5 hybrids, a blade putter, and a cart bag.
This set comes with 6 through 9 irons, and pitching and sand wedges. The irons and wedges have progressive hosel lengths for optimal center of gravity (CG) positions and offset designs to get the ideal trajectories for each club. They are some of the lightest and most forgiving irons from Cobra.
The driver has a 11.5 degree loft and is 50 grams lighter than most models, enabling you to get extra club speed and more distance. The woods, which feature a lightweight carbon crown, and hybrids both have back/heel weighting for more accuracy on off-center shots.
The cart bag has a 14-way top and 9 zippered pockets, including space for your golf gear and apparel, golf balls, tees, other necessary accessories, and even a large insulated cooler compartment to keep drinks and snacks cold.
4. Callaway Mavrik Max Golf IronsPros:
Cons:
- Flash Face Cup Technology maximizes ball speeds for greater distances
- Tungsten Energy Core in irons provides optimal launch and ball flight
- Designed with Artificial Intelligence to create a face unique to every club/loft
- Oversized club head might be too bulky for some
- The Max model of Mavriks is probably best suited for a high handicapper
- Some might find they get a little too much spin with these
The Callaway Mavrik Max Irons are all about forgiveness as they have an oversized club head and a lower, deeper center of gravity (CG). These clubs were designed with Artificial Intelligence and are highlighted by unique, effective technology.
Flash Face Cup Technology combines with the 360 Face Cup to promote maximize ball speed for even greater distance in the irons. The tungsten energy core has tungsten-infused weights that highlights the center of gravity of each club to give you optimal loft, ball flight, and desired spin upon landing. And the urethane microspheres help reduce vibration on contact for excellent feel. The Max irons are really easy to launch, too.
There are numerous club combination possibilities as you can mix irons and different wedges. You can also get the standard Mavrik Irons, which are also forgiving and provide extra distance.
5. Tour Edge Exotics EXS 220H IronsPros:
Cons:
- Hollow Body Technology provides perimeter weighting and increased face flex
- Spiderweb VFT Technology enhances the sweet spot in all directions
- Extra wide sole keeps weight away from the face, creating a lower center of gravity (CG) for higher launch and lower spin
- The PVD brushed black satin finish might wear quickly
- The larger clubhead might be too bulky for some
- This particular model is for right-handed in regular flex steel shafts only
The Tour Edge Exotics EXS 220H Irons are some of the company’s newest and most forgiving irons thanks the wide, ramped sole, hollow body, and low center or gravity (CG).
And they’re filled with lots of other unique and functional technology designed to improve your all-around game:
Wider, Ramped Sole: The extra wide sole keeps the weight away from the face, creating a lower center of gravity (CG) for higher launch and lower spin characteristics for better control. The ramped sole provides excellent turf interaction.
Hollow Body Technology: Hollow body construction in the 4 through 7 irons with a maraging steel 450 Cup Face for extra power. The scoring irons (8 through the wedges) have stainless steel construction and help provide accuracy.
Cup Face Design: This creates faster balls speeds as it has increased face flex, which also helps with forgiveness on his miss-hits.
SpiderWeb Variable Face Thickness (VFT) Technology: This acts like a web across the entire face to expand the sweet spot in all directions.
LaunchPad Technology: TPE polymer, coated with a performance gel, absorbs shock to give a spring-like feel on contact.
We also should mention the PVD Brushed Black Finish, which not only has a sleek look but also helps the oversized clubhead appear not so chunky.
6. TaylorMade M6 Golf IronsPros:
Cons:
- Lower CG helps get a higher launch angle and better ball flight even on miss-hits
- Patented Inverted Cone Technology produces a larger sweet spot that promotes straighter shots
- Speed Bridge combines with the Speed Pocket generate faster balls speeds
- Unlike the M5 model, the M6 doesn't have the added tungsten weighting in the club head
- Some users said the face of the clubs weren't very durable and scratched too easily
- Some users felt they weren't getting as much distance as other models
The TaylorMade M6 model aren’t the newest TM irons, but they remain one of the most popular sets thanks to their playability, forgiveness, and distance provided.
Patented, functional technology highlight the irons, which are available in the variety of club configurations and shaft flexes. Here’s what the clubs offer:
Speed Bridge & Speed Pocket: The Speed Bridge is designed to allow the flexible Speed Bridge generate more ball speed as does the stiffer club head as it reduces energy loss on contact with the golf balls. The Speed Bridge also helps create a better sound on impact as it lowers vibration.
Inverted Cone Technology (ICT): The ultra-thin face has ICT which increases ball speeds while expanding the sweet spot for straighter shots on even on miss-hits.
Fluted Hosel & 360 Undercut: This lowers the center of gravity (CG) to help get a higher launch angle and better ball flight even on off-center and “fat” shots.
HYBRAR Compression: This lessens vibrations in the club face for solid feel on contact.
7. TaylorMade SIM Max OS IronsPros:
Cons:
- Oversized club head has a forgiving design with an enhanced sweet spot for straighter shots
- Speed Pocket Technology maximizes face flexibility for increased ball speed and forgiveness
- Speed Bridge Technology promotes extra distance, sound, and feel
- It has a bulkier design and wider sole that might take a bit to get used to
- Some might find there might be a bit more spin than on other TaylorMade models
- They are a bit expensive
Let’s stick in the TaylorMade family and talk about the SIM Max OS Irons, which are designed to provide maximum forgiveness with its larger club head shape and patented technology.
The OS stands for oversized and the club heads are certainly that. The club has a very thin 1.5mm face with Progressive Inverted Cone Technology and an enhanced sweet spot for straighter shots. Combine that with the wider sole and low center of gravity (CG), and you have a club that’s easy to hit, east to launch, and forgiving even on off-center shots.
Let’s take a peek at the other highlights of the SIM (Shape in Motion) Max OS clubs:
Speed Bridge: This supports the topline of the iron, resulting in extra distance and forgiveness with improved sound and feel.
ECHO Damping System: Designed to eliminate vibration and provide better feel on contact.
Speed Pocket: This maximizes club face flexibility to increase ball speed while providing forgiveness on off-center shots.
The SIM Max OS are available in a wide variety of club configurations with different shaft flexes as well as in right- and left-handed styles.
8. Wilson Staff D7 IronsPros:
Cons:
- Performance Iron Asthetic have improved weighting for more control on all shots
- The Progressive Power Holes get extra distance on long irons and precision and feel on shorter ones
- The ultra-thin face promotes faster balls speeds and more forgiveness
- Some users felt the lofts were too strong so club distances were tougher to gauge early on
- Some might find it takes a while to get used to the Power Hole design
- Older model, so the quantities might be limited
Forgiving, you bet. But players are raving about the extra distances they’re getting from the Wilson Staff D7 Irons, which feature Progressive Power Holes.
These built-in slots help get extra distance in the longer irons, while they help with precision and control on the shorter ones.
Some of the other features of the D7s are:
Performance Iron Asthetic: It’s got straigher lines, a cleaner topline, and better perimeter weighting, all of which combine to form a sleek look with super game-improvement characteristics.
Ultra-Thin Face: The face is very thin and responsive, lending to faster ball speeds, and, ultimately, greater distances.
The cavity back, wide sole, and lower center of gravity (CG) provide easy launch, optimal ball flight, and forgiveness on miss-hits.
9. Cobra Golf T-Rail IronsPros:
Cons:
- Hollow design with a lower center of gravity (CG) and wide sole promote easy, higher launch
- The forged E-9 face is designed to provide extra distance, even on off-center hits
- Buffer Rails provide excellent turf interaction
- They resemble hybrids, so they might be a bit chunky for some
- They're a bit pricey
- Quantities might be limited
The Cobra Golf T-Rail are some of the most forgiving irons in the hybrid-construction style as they’re ideal for players with slower swing speeds.
Each club (a traditional 4 hybrid and 5 iron through pitching wedge, in this set, at least) has hollow construction with a wide sole and lower center of gravity (CG) which promotes faster club speeds, higher launch, and more forgiveness and control even on off-center shots.
Other top features include:
Forged E-9 Face: The steel face has variable thickness E-9 Technology that promotes maximum distance even on those miss-hits.
Buffer Rails: These provide excellent turf interaction which help minimize ‘fat” shots.
10. Wilson Staff Launch Pad IronsPros:
Cons:
- Extra wide Launch Pad Sole helps get higher launch and forgiveness
- Hollow Construction has a very thin face for faster speeds and greater distances
- Both the long and short irons are designed for consistent contact for less "fat" shots
- Bulky design might take some time getting used to
- Some found they didn't get the distance they were looking for
- Quantities are limited
Forgiveness and clean shots are what the Wilson Staff Launch Pad Irons are all about as they look and hit like traditional hybrid clubs.
The highlights are the extra wide Launch Pad Sole and hollow construction. The wider sole provides excellent turf interaction while the hollow body and ultra-thin face maximize ball speed and distance. The center of gravity (CG) is back and low, making this club very easy to get that needed launch.
These clubs are easy-to-hit and will minimize “fat” shots so you get more consistency in your game. The midsize grip is comfortable and suitable for most players.
Why Should I Use Forgiving Irons?
If you're new to the game of golf or just looking for more consistency, you might want to get a set of forgiving irons.
They're designed specifically for ease of use, including higher launch, better control on off-center hits, and provide some extra distance.
The clubheads are generally a bit oversized and feature wider soles and cavity backs with a lower Center of Gravity (CG).
An effortless swing combined with the above technology should allow you to get underneath the ball easier so you'll get launch and better ball flight.
What Is the Center of Gravity (CG) in Golf Clubs?
The Center of Gravity, commonly referred to as CG, is the area of the club where all the points of balance come together. If you have trouble getting the ball into the air, you'll want a club with a lower CG. This promotes easier launch and ball flight, something many new players stuggle with.
The most forgiving irons have lower CGs, including all of the clubs on this list.
