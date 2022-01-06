How to Bet on Sports Online in New York

FanDuel Sportsbook will be available for online sports betting in New York State starting Saturday, January 8, at 9 a.m. ET.

Thursday afternoon, the New York State Gaming Commission confirmed online sports betting will launch on Saturday. This makes New York the 13th state to have FanDuel Sportsbook live online sports betting.

If you’re physically present in any part of New York, you will now be able to legally place online wagers on sporting events.

First off, you’ll need to download the FanDuel Sportsbook App, which is available for iOS (iPhone, iPad) and Android users. Both downloads are free.

How to Download the FanDuel Sportsbook App for iOS

Getting the FanDuel Sportsbook app for iOS only takes a couple of minutes. Just do the following:

1) Go to the App Store and search “fanduel sportsbook”

2) Click on the app and hit “download”

3) It will download and install on your device automatically

4) Click the FanDuel icon to open the app

How to Download the FanDuel Sportsbook App for Android

It’s just as easy and quick to get the FanDuel Sportsbook app for Android users. Follow these steps:

1) Go to the Google Play Store and search “fanduel sportsbook”

2) Click on the FanDuel Sportsbook & Casino app

3) Hit “install” and it will download automatically to your device

4) Click “open” or find the icon on your device to enter the app

If you’re going to be using a mobile phone when placing bets, it’s recommended using the FanDuel app as it’s user-friendly and easy to navigate through.

Create a FanDuel Sportsbook Account

Now that you’ve downloaded the FanDuel Sportsbook app, it’s time to get an account. The steps are the same for both iOS and Android users and you’ll set up in just a couple of minutes.

FanDuel is running a promotion for new users that offers a risk-free first-time bet of up to $1,000. If your first bet doesn’t win, your account will be credited whatever your losses were in the form of a free-bet. You don’t need to bet $1,000, if can be any amount you’d like, but there is a $5 minimum wager rule.

Also, your first bet can be on any sport, any style available.

2) Now make your initial deposit of at least $10. FanDuel accepts a number of different payment options, including Venmo, PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, Online Banking/ACH, and FanDuel Prepaid Cards.

3) Browse the site and decide what bet you want to make first. Again, bets have a $5 minimum.

Sports You Can Bet on With FanDuel Sportsbook

There are currently over 15 sports in which you can place online wagers on with FanDuel. Some are mostly known domestically, but there are also a handful or so of international sports available to bet on, too.

Here are the sports you can bet on right now:

Aussie Rules Football

Auto Racing (NASCAR, Formula One, IndyCar)

Baseball (MLB, international leagues)

Basketball (NBA, WNBA, NCAA, international leagues)

Boxing

Cricket

Cycling

Darts

Football (NFL, NCAA, CFL)

Golf

Ice Hockey (NHL, international leagues)

MMA

Rugby League

Rugby Union

Snooker

Soccer (MLS, World Cup, UEFA, EPL, other international leagues)

Table Tennis

Tennis (ATP, WTP, ITF & Challenger)

Volleyball

As you can see, there are plenty of options when it comes to sports and events. Other major events can also be wagered on when they are in season, including Olympics, World Cup (men’s and women’s) and other soccer tournaments, March Madness NCAA Basketball Tournaments, and much more.

FanDuel Sportsbook even took wagers on the 2020 Presidential election.

As you can see, you won’t have a problem finding a sporting — or non-sporting — event to bet on.

Types of Bets Offered by FanDuel Sportsbook

If you can think of a bet, you can likely wager on it with FanDuel Sportsbook (probably).

While different sports have different kinds of bets, there are some of the “basic” bets that all sports have in common.

These are some of them:

(Point) Spread: A bet on the margin of victory. You take the favorite, team with (-) sign next to it or the underdog (+).

Moneylines: A straight up bet on the winner of the game.

Total (Over/Under}: A bet on the total points scored in a game — you take the over (above the set number) or under (below the number).

Parlays: A combination of multiple bets to increase your odds.

Props: Unique bets on either individual players or teams in a particular game.

In-Game Bets: Bets placed after a particular game has already started.

Futures: Bets placed on future contests (examples: winner of the 2022 Masters or 2022 World Series).

Same Game Parlay: This new features allows you to combine multiple bets from one matchup or team into a single parlay.

These are just some of the most popular bets. When you do pick the particular event or game you want to bet on, you’ll see a “More wagers” button. Click on that and it’ll open the door to plenty of more betting options for that event/sport.

How to Make a Withdrawal With FanDuel Sportsbook

So you’ve fattened up your FanDuel account after some big wins and you want to take some of that money out. You can withdraw money a number of ways, including PayPal, FanDuel Prepaid Card, Check, Venmo, and Online Banking.

Just follow these steps:

1) Log in to your account.

2) Click “Withdraw” and choose the amount you want to receive.

3) Then choose one of the withdrawal options.

There are different waiting periods for each option:

PayPal or Venmo can take up to 48 hours to be approved, but once it is, you’ll get your money in an hour.

Prepaid Cards also can take up to 48 to be approved, but once it is, you get your funds immediately.

Online Banking process takes 3 to 5 business days to be approved and credited.

If you want a check, it should arrive between 7-10 business days after approval.

What Other States Have FanDuel Sportsbook Legalized Online Sports Betting?

The other dozen are Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. And more are on the way.

You must be physically present in one of these states to make online wagers.

