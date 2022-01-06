The FanDuel Sportsbook has been launched in a dozen states with more on the horizon.

But is FanDuel Sportsbook legal in New York?

As of Saturday, January 8, NY is legal to accept online sports bets, per the New York State Gaming Commission.

The FanDuel Sportsbook will be located in the Tioga Downs Casino Resort in Nichols, New York, in Tioga County near Binghamton.

Will FanDuel Sportsbook be in Live in New York for the NFL Playoffs?

After Thursday’s news of the live launch, FanDuel Sportsbook, a partner of Heavy, will be taking online wagers for the the NFL Playoffs happen to start Saturday, January 15.

In fact, if a launch does happen January 8, then FanDuel will be accepting online bets for NFL Week 18, the final slate of regular season games.

After the NYS Gaming Commission’s decision Thursday, New York State Senator Joseph Addabbo, Jr. told Legal Sport Report: “I want to thank the Gaming Commission for their efficiency in ensuring that these operators met all the requirements to bring their mobile sports betting product to the people of New York ahead of the NFL Playoffs.”

With the launch imminent, check out our ideas for how to use the FanDuel Sportsbook app in New York.

When the FanDuel Sportsbook, a partner of Heavy, does officially launch in New York State, signing up is quick and easy.

Just follow these steps:

1) Create a FanDuel Sportsbook account. If you’re using your mobile device (iOS or Android) you can download the app and sign up there.

2) Make an initial deposit of at least $10. FanDuel accepts Visa, Mastercard, Venmo, PayPal, Online Banking, and FanDuel Prepaid Card. There is no deposit fee on any of these.

3) Browse the site and choose the bet of your liking. There is a $5 minimum bet.

If you’re a New York resident or live in a state that doesn’t have legalized online betting yet and you want to create an account before then, that’s OK. You can travel to a state that has launched the FanDuel Sportsbook, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia and sign up there.

FanDuel Sportsbook First-Time User Promotion

FanDuel Sportsbook always has member-friendly promotions whether they’re for first-timers or veteran users.

The new user featured promo right now is a risk-free first bet offer up to $1,000. You can make your first bet up to $1,000 and if it loses, FanDuel will refund your losses in the form of a free-bet.

You don’t need to wager $1,000 to take advantage of this promo, but there is a $5 minimum per bet.

This first bet can be on any sport (there are over 15 to wager on) or event of your choice.

Sports You Can Bet Online With FanDuel Sportsbook in New York

There are plenty of sports — both domestic and international — you can place bets on with the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Some of the most popular sports wagered online are:

— Aussie Rules Football

— Baseball (MLB, international leagues)

— Basketball (NBA, WNBA, NCAA, international leagues)

— Boxing

— Cricket

— Cycling

— Darts

— Football (NFL, NCAA, CFL)

— Golf

— Ice Hockey (NHL, international leagues)

— MMA

— Motosports (NASCAR, Formula 1, IndyCar)

— Rugby League

— Rugby Union

— Snooker

— Soccer (MLS, international leagues)

— Table Tennis

— Tennis

There is also no shortage of wagers you can place. You have your most common ones like point spread, over/under total, moneyline, parlay, props, and in-game bets.

New to FanDuel is the Same Game Parlay, which allows you to combine multiple bets from one game or team into a single parlay, perhaps leading to an even bigger payout.

Where is FanDuel Sportsbook Legal Right Now?

Currently 12 states use FanDuel Sportsbook for legalized online sports betting.

If you’re located in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, or West Virginia, you’re good to go. But you don’t need to reside in one of those states to bet online, you only need to be physically present in one of the dozen.

Louisiana appears to be going live soon, too. Right now, FanDuel Sportsbook has a pre-launch promotion for Louisiana that allows you to sign up early. When you sign up early, the day Louisiana launches you’ll receive $100 in free credits to use on the bets of your choosing.

It isn’t known in FanDuel Sportsbook New York will be offering a similar promotion.

And, as a reminder, you must be at least 21 years old to wager online.

What is the Tax Rate for Online Sports Betting in New York?

New York will tax 51 percent of gross gambling revenues, a very high number compared to most of the other states with legalized online betting.

For comparison with neighboring states, New Jersey has a 14.25 tax rate for online sports betting, a 13.75 tax rate on sports betting in Connecticut, and Pennsylvania sits at 36 percent.

NYS Senator Addabbo told Legal Sports Report, “I don’t think the tax rate at this point should be such an issue based on the volume that we will be able to handle but that’s all part and parcel to the evaluation process.”

Addabbo says the tax rate evaluation will depend on a few factors, including how New York compares with New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania when it comes to wagering on the Super Bowl and the March Madness NCAA basketball tournament.

The tax rates from other states with FanDuel Sportsbook stack up like this:

Tennessee 20 percent tax rate

Illinois 15 percent tax rate

Virginia 15 percent tax rate

Colorado 10 percent tax rate

West Virginia 10 percent tax rate

Michigan 9.65 percent tax rate

Indiana 9.5 percent tax rate

Iowa 6.75 percent tax rate

