MLB Best F5 Bets for April 26

irst 5 inning bets have gained significant popularity as they offer reduced risk and increased predictability. This is because you have a clearer picture of the starting pitchers for those initial innings, eliminating concerns about bullpen performance.

Below are a couple F5 bets our AI-driven dfsPro model likes for the games scheduled for April 26.

MLB F5 Bets

F5 Result: New York Yankees -0.5 (+110, DraftKings)

Tonight, the New York Yankees will face the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Yankees pitcher Luis Gil has been impressive this season, boasting a low expected batting average against opponents at .105 and an impressive strikeout rate of 34.5%. With 0 barrels on 36 batted balls, Gil is expected to have another strong performance on the mound tonight.

In contrast, Brewers pitcher Collin Rea continues to struggle, evident in his high expected batting average of .328 and expected slugging of .507. Rea’s low strikeout rate of less than 15% puts him at a significant disadvantage against the formidable Yankees lineup. Despite a decent 2.08 ERA, his high expected ERA of 6.13 suggests he may have been fortunate so far this season, especially considering his tendency to give up hard hits.

While Gil has faced control issues with walks this season, his ability to limit solid contact and avoid barrels offsets this weakness. His impressive strikeout numbers and controlled ERA underscore his effectiveness on the mound.

F5 Result: Seattle Mariners -0.5 (+145, DraftKings)

In the offseason, there was talk about Zac Gallen regressing after his Cy Young-worthy performance and heavy workload. Despite generally excellent numbers this season, his home and away splits reveal a stark contrast. At home, he boasts a 0.53 ERA, while on the road, it balloons to 7.20, especially evident in his recent rough outing at Coors Field. Looking back to 2022, Gallen has historically struggled in road night starts, suggesting further vulnerability this season.

Facing the Seattle Mariners, who excel against right-handed pitching, Gallen faces a tough road challenge. On the flip side, Seattle’s opponent, Hancock, has shown promise, particularly at home. With the Arizona Diamondbacks struggling against righties lately, Hancock could capitalize on their slump.

Seattle holds the upper hand in bullpen performance, while the Diamondbacks are grappling with injuries. Despite Crawford’s absence, Seattle’s pitching depth should keep the Diamondbacks’ offense in check.

Given these factors, there’s significant value in favor of Seattle today, especially considering the vulnerabilities of the Diamondbacks.

F5 Result: Washington Nationals -0.5 (+130, DraftKings)

Trevor Williams has been impressive in his first 4 starts this season, boasting a solid 3.09 expected ERA and showing improvement in preventing home runs, a previous weakness. Notably, his increased ground ball rate of 50% stands out as a significant strength.

On the Miami Marlins side, Anthony Maldonado is set to make his MLB debut. While he’s performed well in the minors, it’s typically wise to be cautious with pitchers in their 1st big league starts. Additionally, the Marlins struggle against right-handed pitching, with few hitters boasting a wRC+ over 100. Considering the Washington Nationals are priced at plus odds against a rookie pitcher, there appears to be considerable value in this offer.

One Final Thought

These selections are specifically for the first 5 innings of the game, but I have confidence in them for the full game as well. F5 bets offer better value due to the increased challenge of securing an early lead, making them a favorable choice. I’ve chosen two teams I believe have the potential to start strongly against some questionable pitching.