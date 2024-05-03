MLB Best F5 Bets for May 3

First 5 inning bets have gained significant popularity as they offer reduced risk and increased predictability. This is because you have a clearer picture of the starting pitchers for those initial innings, eliminating concerns about bullpen performance.

Below are a couple F5 bets our AI-driven dfsPro model likes for the games scheduled for May 3.

MLB First 5 Bets

F5 Result: Boston Red Sox -0.5 (+114, DraftKings)

Minnesota Twins Starting pitcher Chris Paddack has struggled this season with a high ERA, frequent home runs allowed, and a high WHIP. While some statistics suggest he’s been unlucky, his performance against left-handed batters, who are prevalent in the Boston Red Sox lineup, raises concerns. Additionally, the Red Sox have been in excellent form against right-handed pitchers recently, ranking high in various offensive metrics and performing well against Paddack’s main pitches.

On the other hand, while the Twins have a solid offense overall against right-handed pitchers, they have notably struggled in the early innings but excel later in the game. Recent games have seen them struggle against quality pitching, and injuries to key hitters like Bryon Buxton further weaken their lineup.

Tanner Houck, who has performed well against the Twins in the past, is in peak form, with impressive statistics across the board. His ability to strike out batters, limit walks, and induce ground balls makes him a formidable opponent for the Twins.

F5 Result: Tampa Bay Rays -0.5 (-115, DraftKings)

I’m eyeing the Tampa Bay Rays 1st five innings run line against the New York Mets, particularly with the favorable odds currently available. The movement in the money line today suggests increasing confidence in the Rays’ chances. Jose Quintana, despite a seemingly solid ERA, shows signs of regression, especially considering his struggles on the road. While the Rays have faced tough left-handed pitching recently, their historical performance against lefties at home suggests they still pose a threat. Aaron Civale’s performance this season hasn’t been up to par, and there seems to be some overreaction to his last two starts. His stats on the surface aren’t impressive: a 5.06 ERA, allowing 1.7 home runs per nine innings, and a 1.31 WHIP. However, looking deeper, his expected ERA (xERA) and expected Fielding Independent Pitching (xFIP) paint a much better picture, suggesting he’s performed significantly better than his surface stats indicate. Additionally, his high home run to fly ball ratio (HR/FB%) is likely to regress positively soon. In his upcoming game against the Mets, who have struggled against right-handed pitchers lately, Civale could find success. Over the last ten games against righties, the Mets’ offense has been lackluster, posting a combined ERA of 1.43, allowing only 0.8 home runs per nine innings, and a 1.06 WHIP. During this stretch, the Mets rank 19th in weighted runs created plus (wRC+), 20th in on-base plus slugging (OPS), and 21st in on-base percentage (OBP) against right-handed pitching. NRFI of the Day Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees Under 0.5 1st Inning Runs (-120, DraftKings)