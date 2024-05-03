MLB Best F5 Bets for May 3

First 5 inning bets have gained significant popularity as they offer reduced risk and increased predictability. This is because you have a clearer picture of the starting pitchers for those initial innings, eliminating concerns about bullpen performance.
Below are a couple F5 bets our AI-driven dfsPro model likes for the games scheduled for May 3.
MLB First 5 Bets
F5 Result: Boston Red Sox -0.5 (+114, DraftKings)
Minnesota Twins Starting pitcher Chris Paddack has struggled this season with a high ERA, frequent home runs allowed, and a high WHIP. While some statistics suggest he’s been unlucky, his performance against left-handed batters, who are prevalent in the Boston Red Sox lineup, raises concerns. Additionally, the Red Sox have been in excellent form against right-handed pitchers recently, ranking high in various offensive metrics and performing well against Paddack’s main pitches.
On the other hand, while the Twins have a solid offense overall against right-handed pitchers, they have notably struggled in the early innings but excel later in the game. Recent games have seen them struggle against quality pitching, and injuries to key hitters like Bryon Buxton further weaken their lineup.
Tanner Houck, who has performed well against the Twins in the past, is in peak form, with impressive statistics across the board. His ability to strike out batters, limit walks, and induce ground balls makes him a formidable opponent for the Twins.