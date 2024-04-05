MLB Best Player Prop Bets for April 5

Player props provide an additional level of thrill to wagering on sports games. They offer valuable insights into a player’s ability to perform well in daily fantasy baseball or when placing bets on your preferred sportsbook.

Below are a few player prop bets our AI-powered dfsPro model identified as offering an edge, ranging from superstars projected to exceed their expectations to some unexpected diamonds in the rough.

MLB Prop Bets

Spencer Steer Over 1.5 Total Bases (+110, FanDuel)

Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds are set to face off against the New York Mets, who are struggling with a disappointing 1-5 record early in the season. Left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana will be on the mound for the Mets. Quintana’s first start wasn’t disastrous, but he did receive the loss after pitching only 4 innings and recording a 1.74 WHIP.

Steer has been performing exceptionally well, boasting a .312 batting average and .239 ISO against left-handed pitchers. He’s recorded hits in 5 out of his last 6 games and is averaging 2.8 total bases per game. Additionally, Steer ranks 5th in the MLB in batter hit rate overs (90%).

Hunter Greene Over 7.5 Strikeouts (+100, FanDuel)

Focusing on the Mets/Reds matchup, I’m optimistic about Hunter Greene surpassing 7 strikeouts against the struggling New York lineup. While Greene may have some pitching weaknesses, his ability to induce strikeouts is not one of them.

In Greene’s debut start, he managed to accumulate 7 strikeouts despite not even completing 5 innings. The Mets offense currently ranks 4th-worst in runs scored per game, hits per game, and batting average. Additionally, they sit in the bottom half of the league in strikeout percentage (K%).

Austin Riley Over 1.5 Total Bases (-120, FanDuel)

Betting on Atlanta Braves‘ third baseman Austin Riley is often a wise choice. He’s set to face Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Tommy Henry, who struggled significantly in his 1st outing, conceding 5 earned runs against the Colorado Rockies, known for their weaker offense in 2024.

Riley has consistently performed well against the Diamondbacks, recording 2 or more total bases in 10 out of his last 12 games against them, averaging 4.2 per game. Additionally, he holds a respectable .289 batting average against left-handed pitchers throughout his career. With a hit in 3 out of his last 5 games, Riley is poised to extend his streak against a vulnerable starting pitcher.

Lock of the Day

Rafael Devers Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110, FanDuel)

Tonight’s matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels presents a favorable opportunity to bet on the left-handed hitters of the Red Sox, particularly against Griffin Canning, who has been struggling on the mound. In his first start of the season, Canning surrendered 7 hits, including a home run, to the Baltimore Orioles, resulting in a troubling 9.00 ERA heading into this game.

While Rafael Devers hasn’t had the strongest start to the season, batting just .217 with 1 home run, tonight offers an ideal chance for him to rebound given his impressive track record. Devers has historically performed well against right-handed pitchers, boasting a slash line of .270/.357/.505 against them this year. With the hitter-friendly ballpark aiding his cause, there’s reason to be optimistic about Devers having a breakout game tonight, potentially surpassing 2 total bases.

