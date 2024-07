MLB Best Player Prop Bets for July 12

Taj Bradley has gone over this line in 4 of his last 5 games, averaging 18.0 outs during that stretch. At home this season, his average is 17.6 outs per game. Bradley has excelled at home, boasting a 1.76 ERA and a .153 OBA, allowing only 2 earned runs over his last 28.0 innings pitched.

While this matchup may seem tough at first glance, the Cleveland Guardians ranks 21st in wRC+ against right-handers over the last two weeks. They’re also 20th in OBP vs. RHP during the same period and 25th in walk rate over the last month. The Guardians have the 7th lowest pitches per plate appearance in MLB right now. Additionally, they are above league average in several categories: 4th in Pitches Swung At%, 5th in Contact%, 7th in Ball In Play%, and 14th in First Pitch Swinging%. This all contributes to quicker outs, which bodes well for us.

In fact, 8 of the last 11 right-handers have exceeded this line against the Guardians, and 7 of the last 9 righties at home against Cleveland have done the same.

Carson Spiers Over 17.5 Pitching Outs Recorded (-110, DraftKings)