MLB Best Player Props for April 2

Player props provide an additional level of thrill to wagering on sports games. They offer valuable insights into a player’s ability to perform well in daily fantasy baseball or when placing bets on your preferred sportsbook.

Below are a few player prop bets our AI-powered projection model identified as offering an edge, ranging from superstars projected to exceed their expectations to some unexpected diamonds in the rough.

MLB Prop Bets

Yoan Moncada Over 0.5 Hits (-210, FanDuel)

While the White Sox are struggling, Yoan Moncada is not. He is coming off a 2-hit game against the Atlanta Braves last night to continue his 3-game hitting streak. Moncada is batting .250 this season and has a hit in 13 of his last 15 games at home. I expect Moncada to continue his hitting streak today against the Braves’ fifth starter, Reynaldo Lopez, who does not have a great arsenal of pitches and tends to throw a lot of fastballs, which Moncada performs best against.

Ozzie Albies Over 0.5 RBIs (+130, FanDuel)

Taking another pick from the same game, and I love this bet possibly even more. Albies is averaging over a hit in his last 10 games and has recorded 7 RBIs in his last 3 games. He crushed left-handed pitchers last season, ending with a .391 batting average against them. Albies will face Garrett Crochet, who isn’t anything special, finishing last season with a 3.55 ERA. Crochet did have a solid first start of the season against the Detroit Tigers, but he will be facing a much better lineup this time and will not get to pitch around anyone. Last season, Albies had a 1.023 OPS against left-handed pitchers.

Alex Wood Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-132, FanDuel)

I have to continue taking advantage of betting against the Oakland Athletics. After a beatdown from the Boston Red Sox last night, I don’t expect Alex Wood to fare much better. Wood has never been much of a strikeout pitcher, with only about a 17% strikeout rate since the beginning of 2023. In his 13 starts since 2023, Wood has only managed 5 strikeouts in 3 of those games. Our projection model anticipates Wood to record only 2.1 strikeouts and pitch for just 3 innings against a Red Sox lineup that is very aggressive and disciplined at the plate.

Mookie Betts Over 1.5 Total Bases (+100, FanDuel)

Arguably, Mookie Betts has had the hottest start among hitters so far, which is not too surprising. Betts has amassed over 1.5 total bases in 6 out of 7 games this season, smashing 4 home runs in the process. In his 23 career plate appearances against Logan Webb, he boasts a .318 batting average and a .545 slugging percentage.

MLB Home Run Prop Bet Pick of the Day

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Over 0.5 Homeruns (+680, FanDuel)

I usually do not advise people to bet on players hitting a home run, but I figured why not for Dinger Tuesday on FanDuel. Gurriel has hit a home run 4 times out of his last 10 games, which means this bet has hit 40% of the time in that span, which is really solid. Gurriel is off to an incredible start this season and was named NL Player of the Week.

