MLB Best Strikeout Prop Bets for April 29

Strikeout prop bets rank among the most sought-after betting lines in baseball. These wagers involve predicting whether a starting pitcher will surpass or fall short of a specified number of strikeouts during a game.

Below are a few strikeout prop bets our AI-driven dfsPro model likes for the games scheduled for April 29.

MLB Strikeout Props

Garrett Crochet Over 5.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-135, DraftKings)

Garrett Crochet has exceeded 5 strikeouts in 4 out of 6 games as a starter, demonstrating his knack for racking up strikeouts consistently. Facing the Minnesota Twins, who rank 8th in strikeouts in the league, he managed to surpass this mark in their previous encounter this season. Despite the Twins’ recent offensive surge, Crochet’s ability to generate strikeouts makes him a solid choice against their lineup.

Joe Ryan Over 6.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-120, DraftKings)

Joe Ryan has hit this mark in 3 out of his last 5 starts and in all of his last 3 games against the Chicago White Sox, averaging an impressive 8.33 strikeouts. Despite the general belief that batters gain an advantage in the 2nd matchup against a pitcher, the White Sox’s struggling offense works in Ryan’s favor. With their poor batting average and on-base percentage against right-handed pitchers, along with their propensity for strikeouts, Ryan’s outstanding pitching abilities make him a strong candidate to exceed 6 strikeouts. Additionally, the White Sox lineup includes several hitters with high strikeout rates against Ryan and right-handed pitchers in general.

Griffin Canning Under 5.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-170, DraftKings)

Griffin Canning faces an over/under line of 5.5 strikeouts. This line seems too high given Canning’s modest strikeout rate and facing the Philadelphia Phillies, who rank 11th in offense against right-handed pitchers and strike out relatively infrequently. Moreover, Canning has struggled to pitch deep into games, averaging less than 5 innings per start, with control issues evident in his high walk rate. Considering his lackluster performance metrics and the Phillies’ recent offensive prowess, it’s doubtful Canning will surpass 5 strikeouts in this matchup.

Jake Irvin Under 4.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-175, DraftKings)

Jake Irvin is facing the Miami Marlins, who ranked 23rd in strikeout percentage against right-handed pitchers in 2023 and are currently 16th this season. Irvin has a poor track record against the Marlins, failing to surpass 4 strikeouts in all 3 of his career matchups against them, averaging just 3.7 strikeouts. Additionally, he has only struck out 4 batters out of 39 total at-bats and walks against the current Marlins lineup, resulting in a low strikeout percentage of 10.2%. Based on this percentage, he would need to face an estimated 49 batters to reach this strikeout line.

Lock of the Day

Luis Severino Under 5.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-135, DraftKings)

Luis Severino has fallen short of the 6 strikeouts line in 7 out of his last 10 outings, including 4 out of 6 starts this season. Tonight, he faces a challenging Chicago Cubs lineup that ranks 13th in batting average, 9th in on-base percentage, and 7th in runs scored. While the Cubs are not particularly prone to strikeouts, it’s worth noting that Severino has exceeded this line against teams that rank higher in strikeouts. Therefore, considering the Cubs’ solid offensive capabilities, it’s reasonable to expect Severino to struggle to reach the mark in this matchup.

For more sports betting advice and analysis sign up for our newsletter.