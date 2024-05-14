MLB Best Strikeout Prop Bets for May 14

While it’s true that the Arizona Diamondbacks might not be the most favorable lineup for high strikeouts, Hunter Greene’s prowess makes this proposition enticing.

Consider Greene’s track record: he’s surpassed this line in 7 out of 8 starts this season, including both of his away games and two out of three matchups against Arizona last season.

The Diamondbacks lineup, while not particularly strikeout-prone recently, features several right-handed batters who could struggle against Greene’s slider. Additionally, Greene boasts an impressive 32.5% strikeout rate against left-handed batters, further bolstering his chances.

The urgency for Greene to provide depth is evident, given the recent strain on the Cincinnati Reds bullpen. With seven different relievers used over the past two nights, including six in yesterday’s game alone, there’s a clear need for Greene to deliver a solid outing.

Lock of the Day

Joe Ross Under 5.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-155, DraftKings)

Targeting the under on Joe Ross’s strikeout prop seems like a smart move, given his recent performance. He’s fallen short in 6 out of 7 starts this season and in 5 out of his last 5, averaging just 3.8 strikeouts during this stretch. His current K/9 sits at 7.25, indicating he’s not generating strikeouts at a high rate. Additionally, his metrics don’t paint a picture of dominance, ranking in the 18th percentile for K%, 28th for K/9, and only the 60th percentile for chase%.

Although the Pittsburgh Pirates appears to be a team prone to strikeouts, they’ve been bucking that trend lately. Over their last 3 games, they’ve averaged just 8.33 strikeouts per game. Looking back at the last 15 games, only three starting right-handed pitchers have surpassed the 5.5 strikeout line against Pittsburgh. Ross faced the Pirates on April 22 and managed only 4 strikeouts in 5.1 innings.

Considering Ross typically throws around 82 pitches per game and with the bullpen not overworked, it’s unlikely he’ll have the opportunity to rack up the strikeouts needed to reach 6. Some books are even favoring the under on his outs line of 15.5, further indicating a potential lack of volume for strikeouts.

