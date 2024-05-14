MLB Best Strikeout Prop Bets for May 14

Strikeout prop bets rank among the most sought-after betting lines in baseball. These wagers involve predicting whether a starting pitcher will surpass or fall short of a specified number of strikeouts during a game.
Below are a few strikeout prop bets our AI-driven dfsPro model likes for the games scheduled for May 14. All statistical research is from FanGraphs.
MLB Strikeout Prop Bets
Ronel Blanco Under 6.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-145, DraftKings)
Ronel Blanco has fallen short of this line in 5 out of 7 starts this season. Going back to last season, he’s come up short in 11 out of 14 games. The only times he surpassed were against the Seattle Mariners and Colorado Rockies, both top 5 in strikeout rate (K%), and during a 9-inning no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays with 7 strikeouts.
Today, he faces the Oakland Athletics at home. While they do strike out more than ideal, they’ve notably reduced their strikeouts over the past two weeks, with only a 21.7% strikeout rate, ranking 10th lowest during that period.
Despite expectations, the Athletics’ have performed well offensively against right-handed pitchers in the last 30 days, boasting the 6th highest wRC+ in MLB against them. This suggests they could pose a challenge for Blanco, potentially limiting his chances of reaching 7 strikeouts.