Bet Risk-Free on Who Will Win NFL MVP With FanDuel Sportsbook

The NFL regular season will be coming to a close on Sunday, January 9, 2022, meaning there are two games left for the top players in the league to make an impression on the Most Valuable Player voters.

The usual suspects — Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, and Patrick Mahomes — are certainly in the conversation, as well as some new names to the MVP talk. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp are garnering chatter for their outstanding seasons.

This offer is for first-time FanDuel Sportsbook, a partner of Heavy, users only. The NFL MVP doesn't need to be that first bet (you can choose any bet from any sport you'd like). But if you are interested in this wager, let's take a closer look at the NFL MVP odds as they stand right now.

NFL MVP Odds

Odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook

Depending on who you talk to, it’s either a runaway or a tight race between three to five frontrunners for 2021-22 NFL MVP. FanDuel Sportsbook has 15 players listed to wager on, so let’s take a look they currently have the odds set. Of course, there are two games in the regular season left so these current odds could easily change.

FanDuel Sportsbooks’ Current NFL MVP Odds

Aaron Rodgers , QB, Packers (-175)

, QB, Packers (-175) Tom Brady , QB, Buccaneers (+700)

, QB, Buccaneers (+700) Jonathan Taylor , RB, Colts (+700)

, RB, Colts (+700) Josh Allen , QB, Bills (+1000)

, QB, Bills (+1000) Patrick Mahomes , QB, Chiefs (+1000)

, QB, Chiefs (+1000) Dak Prescott , QB, Cowboys (+1600)

, QB, Cowboys (+1600) Cooper Kupp , WR, Rams (+2500)

, WR, Rams (+2500) Joe Burrow , QB, Bengals (+3000)

, QB, Bengals (+3000) Justin Herbert , QB, Chargers (+10000)

, QB, Chargers (+10000) Matthew Stafford , QB, Rams (+10000)

, QB, Rams (+10000) Lamar Jackson , QB, Ravens (+20000)

, QB, Ravens (+20000) Kyler Murray , QB, Cardinals (+20000)

, QB, Cardinals (+20000) Mac Jones , QB, Patriots (+50000)

, QB, Patriots (+50000) Jalen Hurts , QB, Eagles (+50000)

, QB, Eagles (+50000) Derek Carr, QB, Raiders (+50000)

FanDuel has Rodgers, the reigning MVP winner, as the favorite at -175. It’s hard to argue considering the three-time winner is having one of his best seasons and currently has his Packers with the No. 1 seed in the NFC with two games left. A win this season would give Rodgers four for his career, one behind Peyton Manning on the all-time list.

Brady (+700) is having another stellar season and the Bucs have already clinched the NFC South. Brady also has three MVP trophies to his name, the last coming after the 2017-18 season.

Also coming at +700 is Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher (by a wide margin with 1,626 yards) and touchdown scorer (17 on the ground and two receiving). No running back has won MVP since Adrian Peterson did so in 2012-13. There have only been three other RBs to win the award since 2000.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Chiefs signal-caller Pat Mahomes, the 2018-19 MVP, round out the top 5 at +10000.

Besides Taylor, the only other non-QB to make the list is Rams receiver Cooper Kupp at +2500. Despite is mind-blowing season (132 receptions, 1,734 yards, and 14 touchdowns — all league-leading), history is not on Kupp’s side as a WR has never won the MVP.

Here some NFL MVP facts and figures since The Associated Press began presenting the award in 1957:

Quarterbacks won the award 45 times since 1957

Quarterbacks have won the past 8 awards

Running backs/halfbacks/fullbacks have won 19 times

Defensive players have won twice (not since Lawrence Taylor in 1986

1 kicker has won NFL MVP (Mark Moseley in the strike-shortened 1982 season)

No wide receiver, tight end, offensive lineman, cornerback or safety has ever won

Tom Brady is oldest to ever win MVP (40 years old in 2017)

There have been co-MVPs twice — 1997 (Brett Favre, Barry Sanders) & 2003 (Peyton Manning, Steve McNair)

