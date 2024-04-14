NHL Player Props: Nathan MacKinnon & More AI-Powered Picks for April 14

The final Sunday of the NHL regular season is upon us with a four-game slate featuring the last two Stanley Cup champions and one of the four teams competing for this season’s President’s Trophy.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during today’s games. Let’s dive into some of our favorite NHL player props for April 14!

See also: Heavy’s NHL player props from April 13: 3-for-6 (50% accuracy).

Hottest Props: Early Games

Robert Thomas: Anytime Goalscorer (+200, DraftKings)

According to our AI-powered model, St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas has the highest odds of any player on either team to score a goal today when the Blues host the Seattle Kraken. Thomas is riding a five-game point streak heading into today’s game, recording two goals and nine assists over that span. He also had a goal and an assist in 20:42 of ice time in the Blues’ last meeting with Seattle on Jan. 26.

Nathan MacKinnon: Under 4.5 Shots on Goal (+110, DraftKings)

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in shots this season with 400, averaging five per game. However, our model projects a decline in his shot probability today against the Vegas Golden Knights, putting him just below the betting line at 4.48. MacKinnon registered seven shots on goal in the teams’ most recent meeting on Jan. 10 but just four in their first meeting on Nov. 4. He is coming off a four-shot performance in the Avalanche’s 7-0 shutout loss to the Winnipeg Jets on April 13.

Jordan Kyrou: Over 0.5 Assists (+150, DraftKings)

Blues winger Jordan Kyrou is averaging just under 0.5 assists per game this season, but our model projects a 20% uptick in his potential to dish out a helper today against the Kraken, putting him just over the betting line at 0.54. Kyrou is riding a five-game point streak into today’s game, including a three-assist performance against the Anaheim Ducks on April 7.

Hottest Props: Late Games

Nazem Kadri: Over 0.5 Assists (+140, DraftKings)

Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri has points in seven of his last 10 games, recording four goals and eight assists over that span. He is averaging just over 0.5 assists per game this season, and our model projects an 18% increase over that average today against the Arizona Coyotes. He also recorded an assist in each of the teams’ prior two meetings this season.

Brent Burns: Over 0.5 Points (+105, DraftKings)

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns has been held off the scoresheet in his past three games, but our model likes him to snap that skid tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks. He is averaging exactly 0.5 points per game this season, and our model projects a 50% uptick in his point potential tonight, up to 0.75. Burns scored a goal in Carolina’s last meeting with the Blackhawks on Feb. 19.

Nick Foligno: Over 0.5 Points (+120, DraftKings)

Blackhawks winger Nick Foligno is averaging just over 0.5 points per game this season, and our model projects an additional 58% increase over that average today against the Hurricanes. Foligno had a goal and an assist in the teams’ last meeting on Feb. 19.

For more DFS advice, sign up for our free newsletter!