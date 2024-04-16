NHL Player Props: Auston Matthews & More AI-Powered Picks for April 16

The final spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs remains up for grabs in the Eastern Conference during a six-game NHL slate on Tuesday.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during tonight’s games. Let’s dive into some of our favorite NHL player props for April 16!

See also: Heavy’s NHL player props from April 14: 3-for-6 (50% accuracy).

Shot Props: Take the Over

Nazem Kadri: Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (+124, DraftKings)

Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week after pacing the NHL with eight points in four games to propel the Flames to a trio of victories in the week ending April 14. He is averaging 3.33 shots per game this season, but he has put 10 shots on goal over his last two games. Our model projects a 17% increase over his average, putting him above the betting line at 3.88 tonight against the Vancouver Canucks.

Dylan Larkin: Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (+105, DraftKings)

Dylan Larkin has been one of the primary reasons the Detroit Red Wings have kept pace in the race for the final Eastern Conference Wild Card spot down the final stretch of the season. He recorded one assist and four shots on goal in the Red Wings’ come-from-behind win over the Montreal Canadiens in overtime on April 15, and our model projects a 30% uptick in his shot potential – up to 4.18 – when the teams meet again tonight.

Shot Props: Take the Under

Auston Matthews: Under 4.5 Shots on Goal (+100, DraftKings)

It may seem counterintuitive to take the under on Auston Matthews as the Toronto Maple Leafs center put 10 shots on goal in his most recent game on April 13 as he races toward a 70-goal season. However, he is averaging just under 4.5 shots per game this season, and our model projects an 8% decline to 4.11 tonight against the Florida Panthers. Florida held Matthews to two shots on goal when the teams last met on April 1.

Jack Eichel: Under 3.5 Shots on Goal (+114, DraftKings)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel is averaging more than four shots per game this season, but our model projects a 23% decline in his shot potential tonight against the Chicago Blackhawks, down to 3.38. Eichel has finished below the betting line in three of his past five contests, and the Blackhawks held him to just one shot on goal in the teams’ last meeting on Oct. 27.

Goalscorers

Sebastian Aho: Anytime Goalscorer (+135, DraftKings)

Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho leads his team in goals this season with 36, and he has found the back of the net three times in his past five games. Our model gives him the best odds among players on either team to score a goal tonight when the Hurricanes take on the Columbus Blue Jackets (46%), as he has scored in two of the three prior meetings between the Metropolitan Division rivals this season.

Brady Tkachuk: Anytime Goalscorer (+100, DraftKings)

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk was held off the scoresheet by the New York Rangers on April 15, but he scored twice in Ottawa’s previous game against Montreal on April 13. Tkachuk is averaging just under 0.5 shots per game this season, but our model projects a 48% increase in his goalscoring potential tonight against the Vancouver Canucks.

