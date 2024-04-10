NHL Player Props: Draisaitl & More AI-Powered Picks for April 10

After the Chicago Blackhawks take on the St. Louis Blues in a Central Division showdown, the Pacific Division race will take center stage during a three-game NHL slate on April 10.

The Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights occupy three of the top four spots in the Division and will each take to the ice Wednesday, including a head-to-head matchup between Edmonton and Vegas. The Golden Knights can move into third place with a win against Edmonton, a team they could potentially face in the First Round.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during today’s games. Let’s dive into some of our favorite NHL player props for April 10!

See also: Heavy’s NHL player props from April 9: 3-for-6 (50% accuracy).

Hottest Props: Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas: Anytime Goalscorer (+160, DraftKings)

Blues center Robert Thomas is averaging more than a point per game this season, but he averages just 0.31 goals per game. He found the back of the net once in the Blues’ last meeting with the Blackhawks on Dec. 23, and model projects his goalscoring potential to nearly double to 0.61 tonight against Chicago.

Tyler Johnson: Over 0.5 Points (+120, DraftKings)

Blackhawks center Tyler Johnson has just one point in his last six games, but our model likes him to find the scoresheet tonight against the Blues. Johnson averages just under 0.5 points per game, but a projected 27% uptick in tonight’s matchup against St. Louis puts him over the betting line at 0.6.

Hottest Props: Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl: Anytime Goalscorer (+105, DraftKings)

According to our model, Oilers center Leon Draisaitl has the best odds among players on either team to score a goal tonight (49%) when Edmonton hosts the Golden Knights. Draisaitl has 40 goals on the season, the second-most among Oilers skaters, and he most recently found the back of the net in Edmonton’s 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames on April 6.

Noah Hanifin: Over 0.5 Points (+130, DraftKings)

Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin is coming off a two-point performance in Vegas’ 4-3 loss to Vancouver on April 8, and our model likes him to find the scoresheet again tonight against the Oilers. Hanifin recorded three points (2 goals, 1 assist) in his last meeting against Edmonton on Feb. 24, when he was a member of the Calgary Flames.

Hottest Props: Arizona Coyotes at Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller: Anytime Goalscorer (+155, DraftKings)

Canucks center J.T. Miller is riding an eight-game point streak dating back to March 23, and he has two goals and nine assists over that span. He averages just 0.45 goals per game this season, but our model projects a 36% uptick in his goalscoring potential tonight when the Canucks host the Coyotes.

Sean Durzi: Over 0.5 Points (+130, DraftKings)

Coyotes defenseman Sean Durzi is averaging just over 0.5 points per game this season, and our model projects an additional 10% increase over his average point potential tonight against the Canucks. This is due in large part to the projected 46% uptick in his goalscoring potential following Arizona’s 5-0 shutout loss at the hands of the Seattle Kraken on April 9.

For more DFS advice, sign up for our free newsletter!