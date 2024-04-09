NHL Player Props: Zegras & More AI-Powered Picks for April 9

A handful of teams involved in the Eastern and Western Conference playoff races are in action part of a 13-game NHL slate on Tuesday.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during today’s games. Let’s dive into some of our favorite NHL player props for April 9!

See also: Heavy’s NHL player props from April 7: 4-for-6 (67% accuracy).

Hottest Player Props: East

Sebastian Aho: Anytime Goalscorer (+145, DraftKings)

According to our model, Sebastian Aho has the highest odds on either team to score a goal (53%) tonight when the Carolina Hurricanes visit the Boston Bruins. Aho has a goal in each of his last two games, four in his last five games, and he hasn’t gone consecutive games without a goal since March 17-21. He does not, however, have a goal against the Bruins yet this season, and our model likes his odds to change that tonight.

Steven Stamkos: Anytime Goalscorer (+140, DraftKings)

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is averaging just under 0.5 goals per game this season, but our AI-powered model projects a 51% increase in his odds to find the back of the net tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Stamkos is currently riding a five-game goal streak, including a pair of goals in each of his last two games. He also has a goal in each of Tampa Bay’s previous two meetings with the Blue Jackets earlier this season.

Dylan Larkin: Anytime Goalscorer (+145, DraftKings)

Like Stamkos, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is averaging just over 0.5 goals per game. He has a goal in each of his last two games, though, and our model projects a 60% increase in his odds tonight against the Washington Capitals as both teams fight for their playoff lives; Washington trails Detroit by one point for the second Wild Card spot in the East and the New York Islanders by two points for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Hottest Player Props: West

Nathan MacKinnon: Under 1.5 Points (+105, DraftKings)

Taking the under the NHL’s second-leading scorer may sound foolish, but our model projects Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon to see a 17% decline in his average point potential tonight against the Minnesota Wild. He has scored multiple points in two of Colorado’s three prior meetings with the Wild this season, but our model projects him to be below the betting line at 1.42.

Nazem Kadri: Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (+110, DraftKings)

Calgary Flames center Nazem Kadri averages fewer than 3.5 shots per game, and he hasn’t exceeded his average in five games dating back to March 28. However, our model projects a 9% uptick in his shot potential tonight against the San Jose Sharks, which puts him just over the betting line at 3.55.

Trevor Zegras: Over 0.5 Points (+120, DraftKings)

Trevor Zegras is coming off a two-point performance against the St. Louis Blues on April 7, and he has four points in his last four games. He averages less than 0.5 points per game, but our model projects a dramatic 62% increase in his point potential tonight as the Anaheim Ducks host the Los Angeles Kings.

