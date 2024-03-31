NHL Player Props: Top AI-Powered Picks for Ducks vs. Canucks

A Pacific Division showdown will take center stage when the Anaheim Ducks (24-46-4, 52 points) visit the division-leading Vancouver Canucks (45-20-8, 98 points) in the lone game on Sunday’s NHL slate.

The Canucks became the first Canadian team to punch their ticket to the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on March 30 after the Minnesota Wild lost to the Vegas Golden Knights and the St. Louis Blues fell to the San Jose Sharks in regulation.

Vancouver, who has occupied first place in the Pacific Division since Dec. 21, has a chance to reach 100 standings points in a season for the 10th time in franchise history and first since 2014-15. Anaheim may not be competing for playoff seeding, but our AI-powered model still projects a number of strong individual performances by Ducks skaters in today’s matchup.

Let’s dive into our dfsPro model’s favorite player props for March 31!

See also: Heavy’s player props from March 30: 3-for-5 (60% accuracy)

Our Model’s Hottest Ducks Player Props

Cam Fowler: Over 0.5 Points (+120, DraftKings)

Fowler has two points in his last five games, including an assist in Anaheim’s loss to the Edmonton Oilers on March 30. Our model projects a 46% increase in Fowler’s point potential against the Canucks, placing him over the betting line at 0.66.

Alex Killorn: Over 0.5 Points (+105, DraftKings)

Killorn already averages 0.56 points per game, but our model projects a modest 7% uptick to 0.6 against the Canucks. He has three points in his last five games, including Anaheim’s lone goal in the March 30 loss to Edmonton.

Mason McTavish: Over 0.5 Points (+154, DraftKings)

McTavish hasn’t recorded a point in 10 games dating back to March 1, but our model likes his odds against the Canucks. Like Killorn, his average is above the betting line at 0.65, and our model projects a further increase to 0.71 in today’s matchup with Vancouver.

Trevor Zegras: Over 0.5 Points (+160, DraftKings)

Zegras has yet to find the scoresheet in three contests since returning from a 30-game stint on injured reserve with a broken ankle. However, our model projects a drastic increase in his point potential against Vancouver, up 73% from 0.3 to 0.52. Zegras has yet to face the Canucks this season, but he has 11 points in seven career games against Vancouver – his most against a single opponent.

Ryan Strome: Over 0.5 Points (+124, DraftKings)

Strome hasn’t registered a point since March 8, but he has one goal in two games against the Canucks this season. His point average is already just over the betting line at 0.5, and our model projects a slight 6% increase to 0.54 in today’s matchup with Vancouver.

Our Model’s Hottest Canucks Player Props

Elias Pettersson: Under 0.5 Assists (+105, DraftKings)

Pettersson is third on his team in assists this season (51), but he doesn’t have one in two games against Anaheim this season. Despite his average sitting at 0.7, our model projects a 41% downturn in Pettersson’s assist potential in today’s contest.

J.T. Miller: Anytime Goalscorer (+145, DraftKings)

According to our AI-powered model, Miller has the highest probability of all skaters on both teams to score a goal in today’s contest. He doesn’t have a goal against the Ducks yet this season, but he has two in his last five games – including the lone goal in Vancouver’s loss to the Dallas Stars on March 28.

For more DFS advice, sign up for our free newsletter!