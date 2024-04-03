NHL Player Props: Hughes, Draisaitl & More AI-Powered Picks for April 3

Wednesday’s five-game NHL slate features matchups that can impact the Presidents’ Trophy race, the potential for the Toronto Maple Leafs to clinch a postseason berth with either a win or an overtime loss and multiple teams with opportunities to move closer to the teams ahead of them in the playoff race.

In addition to the races in the standings, there will be multiple player storylines to watch during Wednesday’s action. Expect some of the league’s biggest stars to put up huge performances in key rivalry games tonight, which will make for plenty of potential bets for player props.

Let’s dive into our AI-powered dfsPro model’s favorite player props for April 3!

Hottest Player Props: Eastern Conference

Jack Hughes: Under 3.5 Shots on Goal (+114, DraftKings)

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes averages 4.51 shots per game, and he has put four or more shots on goal in each of his last three games. However, our model projects a 29% decrease in his shots tonight against the New York Rangers. Hughes amassed a staggering 18 shots over his first two contests against the Rangers this season but was held to just one shot on goal in the teams’ last meeting on March 11.

Nico Hischier: Over 0.5 Assists (+150, DraftKings)

Devils center Nico Hischier dished out one assist in New Jersey’s last meeting with the Rangers on March 11, and our model likes him to do the same tonight. He is currently riding a three-game point streak, posting one goal and five assists over that span.

William Nylander: Under 0.5 Assists (+120, DraftKings)

William Nylander dished out an assist in each of the Maple Leafs’ two matchups against the Tampa Bay Lightning earlier this season. However, he has just one helper in his last five games, and our model projects a 37% decrease in his average assist potential tonight against the Lightning.

Hottest Player Props: Western Conference

Leon Draisaitl: Anytime Goalscorer (+115, DraftKings)

While much of the focus has been on his teammate Connor McDavid’s pursuit of the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL’s scoring leader, our model likes Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl to score a goal against the Dallas Stars tonight. Draisaitl has the highest probability (49%) among players on either team to find the back of the net in tonight’s matchup – higher than McDavid’s 47%.

Sean Durzi: Over 0.5 Points (+120, DraftKings)

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Sean Durzi has three points in his last five games, and our model likes him to find the scoresheet tonight against the Vancouver Canucks with a 10% increase over his average point potential. More specifically, he is expected to see upticks in goals (43%) and shots (10%) against a Canucks team that has won each of its last two games.

Evander Kane: Over 0.5 Points (+120, DraftKings)

According to our model, Oilers winger Evander Kane has a decent chance to snap his four-game scoring drought tonight against the Stars. He didn’t find the scoresheet in the teams’ last meeting on Feb. 17, but he had a goal and an assist in their Nov. 2 matchup. Our model projects a 15% increase in his point potential in tonight’s contest.

