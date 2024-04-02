NHL Player Props: Forsberg, Josi & More Hot Picks for April 2

The NHL has another eight-game slate on Tuesday, featuring several teams who can bolster their playoff positioning in both the East and the West.

The Nashville Predators, who currently occupy the first Wild Card spot in the West, host the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins, while the Vegas Golden Knights look to strengthen their hold on third place in the Pacific Division as they face the first-place Vancouver Canucks. The Washington Capitals will look to reclaim third place in the Metropolitan Division from the Philadelphia Flyers when the Capitals square off with the Buffalo Sabres.

There will be plenty of betting opportunities throughout tonight’s slate, so let’s dive into our AI-powered dfsPro model’s favorite player props for April 2!

Our Model’s Top AI-Powered Goalscorer Props

Sidney Crosby: Anytime Goalscorer (+130, DraftKings)

Sidney Crosby, who has 13 points in his last five games, is coming off a two-goal performance against the NHL’s top team in the New York Rangers on April 1. Our model projects a 36% uptick over Crosby’s average goal potential in tonight’s matchup against the New Jersey Devils, giving the Pittsburgh Penguins captain the highest probability by a player on either team to find the back of the net (46%).

Roman Josi: Anytime Goalscorer (+265, DraftKings)

Roman Josi ranks fourth on his team in goals with 19, but our model projects the Predators captain’s goal potential to be nearly double his average (a 102% increase) tonight against the Bruins. Josi’s last goal came on March 26 against the Golden Knights, and 19 goals this season are tied for first among all NHL defensemen. He needs one goal to reach 20 for the second time in his NHL career (also 23 in 2021-22).

J.T. Miller: Anytime Goalscorer (+180, DraftKings)

Our model projects Canucks center J.T. Miller to see a 32% uptick in his goal potential tonight against the Golden Knights. Miller failed to find the scoresheet the last time the teams met on March 7, but he is riding a four-game point streak into tonight’s matchup with two goals during that span.

More of Our Model’s Hottest Player Props

Filip Forsberg: Over 0.5 Assists (+120, DraftKings)

Predators winger Filip Forsberg leads his team in goals (41) and total points (84), and our model projects him to outperform his averages in nearly every category tonight against the Bruins. His projected 10% increase in assist potential puts him over the betting line at 0.68, making it a wise choice to take the over.

Juraj Slafkovsky: Over 0.5 Points (+100, DraftKings)

Projecting a 22% uptick over his average point potential, our AI-powered model likes Montreal Canadiens winger Juraj Slafkovsky to find the scoresheet tonight against the Florida Panthers. Though he did not register a point in Montreal’s most recent contest, a 3-0 shutout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on March 30, Slafkovsky had at least one point in each of his previous nine games.

Joel Eriksson Ek: Over 0.5 Assists (+120, DraftKings)

According to our model, center Joel Eriksson Ek has the highest probability of any Minnesota Wild player to score a goal against the Ottawa Senators tonight, but a bet with higher earning potential would be to take the over on his assists. Our model projects a 31% increase in Eriksson Ek’s assist potential in tonight’s contest, putting him well over the betting line at 0.6.

