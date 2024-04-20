NHL Player Props: Stanley Cup Playoff Picks for April 20

The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin today with a pair of Eastern Conference matchups between familiar foes.

The New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes are meeting for the third time in six postseasons, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins renewing a 99-year-old rivalry that will now include four playoff series since 2013.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during tonight’s games. Let’s dive into some of our favorite NHL player props for Day 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs!

New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes (5 p.m. ET)

Kyle Palmieri: Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+105, DraftKings)

Islanders winger Kyle Palmieri averaged just over 2.5 shots per game during the regular season, and our model projects him to hover around that average in Game 1 against the Hurricanes. He put 11 shots on goal over four regular-season games against Carolina, most recently posting a four-shot performance on March 19. Palmieri also exceeded his 2.5 average in his final four regular-season contests, totaling 17 shots over that span.

Brent Burns: Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+120, DraftKings)

Hurricanes defenseman Brent Burns averaged just 2.26 shots per game during the regular season, but our model projects a 22% increase over that average in Game 1 against the Islanders to put him above the betting line at 2.76. Burns put 13 shots on goal over four regular-season matchups against the Islanders, including a six-shot performance on Nov. 4, tied for his second-most in a single game this season.

Teuvo Teravainen: Over 0.5 Points (+110, DraftKings)

Hurricanes winger Teuvo Teravainen ended the 2023-24 regular season on a three-game point streak, totaling five points over that span (4 goals, 1 assist). Teravainen averaged 0.7 points per game this season, and our model projects a 17% increase over that average to 0.82 in Game 1 against the Islanders. Teravainen found the scoresheet once in three regular-season matchups with the Islanders, scoring a goal in a home game on Dec. 23.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins (8 p.m. ET)

Charlie McAvoy: Over 0.5 Points (+114, DraftKings)

Charlie McAvoy led all Bruins defensemen with 47 points on the season, and our model likes him to find the scoresheet in Game 1 against the Maple Leafs. His regular-season average of 0.64 points per game is above the betting line, and our model projects a modest 3% increase over that average in tonight’s matchup against Toronto.

Mitch Marner: Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+105, DraftKings)

Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner averaged 2.29 shots per game this season, but our model projects him to outperform that average in Game 1 against Boston. Marner exceeded 2.5 shots on goal in just two of four regular-season meetings with the Bruins this year, but his projected 22% uptick in shots in Game 1 puts him over the betting line at 2.82.

Brad Marchand: Under 0.5 Points (+105, DraftKings)

Bruins captain Brad Marchand found the scoresheet in each of Boston’s four regular-season meetings with Toronto, averaging more than a point per game in the series (1 goal, 4 assists). He has cooled down during the month of April, however, tallying just four points in his final seven games. Our model projects Marchand to underperform offensively against the Maple Leafs tonight, including a 48% decline in point potential. He averaged 0.82 points per game during the regular season, but our model puts him below the betting line at 0.43 in Game 1 against Toronto.

For more DFS advice, sign up for our free newsletter!