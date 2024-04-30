NHL Player Props: Hottest AI-Powered Picks for April 30

In Tuesday’s NHL slate, a quartet of Game 5’s will see the Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche and Vancouver Canucks each with the opportunity to advance to the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during Tuesday’s games. Let’s dive into some of our favorite NHL player props for April 30!

Hottest Props: Assists & Shots on Goal

Jake DeBrusk: Over 0.5 Points (+100, DraftKings)

The Toronto Maple Leafs managed to keep Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk off the scoresheet in Game 4, but that was after he had already put up five points (3 goals, 2 assists) through the first three games of the playoff series. DeBrusk averaged 0.5 points per game during the regular season, but our model projects his odds to nearly double to 0.99 points as the Bruins look to secure a series win with a Game 5 victory over the Maple Leafs.

Bo Horvat: Over 0.5 Assists (+180, DraftKings)

New York Islanders center Bo Horvat has been held scoreless in two of four games against the Hurricanes during their first-round playoff series, but he is coming off a two-point performance (both assists) in Game 4. He averaged just 0.43 helpers per game during the regular season, but our model projects a 22% increase over that average in Game 5, putting him just over the betting line at 0.52.

Sebastian Aho: Over 0.5 Assists (+105, DraftKings)

Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho has three points and just one assist through Carolina’s four postseason games against the Islanders, and our model projects a slight decrease in his assist potential in Game 5. Still, even with a projected 17% decline below his average of 0.68 assists per game, Aho remains just above the betting line in Game 5 at 0.56.

Mikko Rantanen: Over 3.5 Shots on Goal (+124, DraftKings)

Out West, Avalanche winger Mikko Rantanen has increased his shot volume by one in each of Colorado’s four postseason games against the Winnipeg Jets – one shot in Game 1, two shots in Game 2, three in Game 3 and four in Game 4 – and our model likes him to continue the pattern tonight in Game 5. Rantanen averages 3.39 shots per game, but our model projects a 7% increase to place him over the betting line at 3.62 in tonight’s matchup.

Hottest Props: Goaltenders

Semyon Varlamov: Over 3.5 Goals Against (+110, DraftKings)

Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov has only allowed more than 3.5 goals against once in this series against Carolina, allowing four goals in Game 2 on April 22. Averaging just 2.46 goals against through the regular season, Varlamov’s projected average has increased by 62% to four goals against as the series shifts back to Raleigh for Game 5.

Connor Hellebuyck: Over 3.5 Goals Against (+140, DraftKings)

Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who was named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy earlier this week, has given up four goals or more in each of his four postseason starts against the Avalanche, and our model projects him to do the same in Game 5 tonight. Despite his 2.37 goals against average, our model projects a 69% increase up to four in tonight’s do-or-die contest for the Jets.

