NHL Player Props: AI-Powered Picks for May 8 Playoff Games

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs continue Wednesday with the Florida Panthers looking to even their second-round series against the Boston Bruins, who earned a decisive 5-1 victory in Game 1.

Then, the final Western Conference series of the second round will get underway as the Edmonton Oilers visit the Vancouver Canucks for Game 1 of a Pacific Division rivalry matchup.

Our AI-powered dfsPro model projects a number of individual performances worth keeping an eye on during Wednesday’s second-round matchups. Let’s dive into some of our favorite NHL player props for May 8!

Hottest Props: Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers, Game 2

David Pastrnak: Under 3.5 Shots on Goal (+124, DraftKings)

Bruins winger David Pastrnak has put four shots on goal in each of his last five playoff games (four against the Toronto Maple Leafs and one against the Panthers), but he has yet to match his regular-season average of 4.66 shots per game. Our model projects a 28% decline below that average in Game 2 against Florida, putting him just below the betting line at 3.36 shots.

Gustav Forsling: Over 0.5 Points (+154, DraftKings)

Defenseman Gustav Forsling has stepped up his offensive game for the Panthers during the playoffs, dishing out four assists through six postseason contests. He averaged 0.49 points per game during the regular season, but his playoff performance has prompted our model to project a 39% increase up t0 0.68 points tonight in Game 2 against the Bruins.

Brandon Montour: Over 0.5 Points (+110, DraftKings)

Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour has averaged exactly 0.5 points per game so far with a goal and two assists through six playoff contests, but he didn’t find the scoresheet in either Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or Game 1 against the Bruins. He hasn’t had more than two consecutive scoreless games during these playoffs, however, and our model projects a 35% uptick over his average point potential tonight in Game 2.

Hottest Props: Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks, Game 1

Leon Draisaitl: Over 1.5 Points (+130, DraftKings)

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl averaged two points per game during Edmonton’s first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings, and our model does not expect him to slow down in Game 1 against the Canucks. Draisaitl averaged 1.31 points per game during the regular season, but our model projects a 26% uptick over that average tonight, putting him over the betting line at 1.65 points.

Quinn Hughes: Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (+124, DraftKings)

Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes’ regular-season average sat just below the betting line at 2.43 shots per game, and he only exceeded that average twice in six games against the Nashville Predators during the first round of the playoffs. However, our model still likes his chances to put the puck on the net more against the Oilers, projecting a 7% increase to 2.6 shots in Game 1.

Mattias Ekholm: Over 0.5 Points (+170, DraftKings)

Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm wasn’t exactly an offensive force during Edmonton’s first-round series against Los Angeles, recording just one assist over five games. However, our model likes him to find the scoresheet tonight in Game 1 against the Canucks, projecting a 10% increase over his regular-season average of 0.57 points per game.

