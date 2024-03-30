NRFI Bets to Target for March 30

A growing trend in sports betting, alongside typical player bets such as home runs and strikeouts, is wagering on whether there will be no runs scored in the first inning. This type of bet is known as a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

Below are a few NRFI bets our AI-powered projection model likes for today’s slate of games for the first Saturday of the 2024 MLB season.

Best NRFI Prop Bets

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

Under 1st Inning 0.5 Runs (-120, DraftKings)

Today’s matchup is anticipated to have one of the lowest projected run totals, sitting at just 7 runs according to our projection system. Despite the potential vulnerability of both pitchers to allow runs, I am inclined to favor a shutout in this 1st-inning.

Taking the mound for the New York Mets is Luis Severino, who endured a challenging season with the New York Yankees last year. However, having signed a favorable 1-year, $13 million deal in the offseason and displaying confidence during spring training, I foresee a significant rebound for him this season, beginning with a strong start today.

Opposing Severino is DL Hall of the Milwaukee Brewers, a pitcher with an intriguing background. Hall, formerly part of the Baltimore Orioles bullpen, entered last season as a consensus top 100 prospect in baseball. Impressively, he showcased his abilities with a 1.19 WHIP and 10.7 K/9. Against a Mets offense that struggled yesterday, only managing to score 1 run, and ranked last in the MLB last season in 1st-inning runs scored, I anticipate Hall to deliver a solid performance on the mound.

Cleveland Guardians at Oakland Athletics

Under 1st Inning 0.5 Runs (-125, DraftKings)

In this upcoming matchup, there’s a favorable opportunity for a scoreless first inning, especially given the relatively subdued offensive capabilities of both teams involved.

Tanner Bibee is set to start on the mound for the Cleveland Guardians, boasting a commendable performance last season with an ERA comfortably below 3.00. Impressively, in his 25 starts during the first inning last year, he only conceded three home runs, showcasing his proficiency in containing early-game threats. Facing an Oakland Athletics lineup that has stumbled out of the gate this season, dropping their initial two games, Bibee seems poised for a strong start.

On the other side, JP Sears presents a wildcard element for the Athletics. Among their pitching rotation, Sears stands out as unpredictable. The Athletics struggled significantly with their pitching last season, ranking near the bottom in team ERA. Given this inconsistency, it’s difficult to anticipate Sears’ performance reliably. However, considering the Guardians’ recent offensive displays, particularly Ramirez’s 1st-inning home run in the previous game, it’s improbable for lightning to strike twice. While Steven Kwan and Andres Gimenez offer some offensive threat, they aren’t renowned for their power-hitting prowess, making it unlikely for them to play spoiler.

During the previous season, the Athletics scored an average of 0.44 runs in the 1st inning, while the Guardians managed 0.43 runs, placing both teams in the bottom 5 of the league in 1st-inning scoring.

Final Advice

When researching NRFI bets, it’s crucial to examine factors such as the performance of the first three batters against left-handed or right-handed pitchers, the historical success of the starting pitcher in the 1st inning, and the frequency of home runs surrendered by the starting pitcher.

