Get a First-Time User Risk-Free Bet With FanDuel Sportsbook for the Ravens-Bengals Game

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens in a huge AFC North tilt with major divisional implications on Sunday afternoon.

Week 16 of the NFL season is shaping up to be one of the more telling slates of the year, especially in the AFC, where the playoff picture is still unknown.

Ravens-Bengals Odds

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

Point Spread: Bengals -7

Over/Under Total: 41.5

Moneyline: Ravens +280 & Bengals -350

Both the Ravens and Bengals are 8-6 straight up (SU) this season and Baltimore is 3-4 on the road and Cincinnati matching that mark at home.

Against the spread (ATS), the Ravens are 7-7 overall and 3-4 in away contests, while the Bengals are also 7-7 overall, but just 2-5 as the host.

Baltimore is 7-7 with the over/under (O/U) and Cincy is 6-8.

Ravens-Bengals Betting Trends

Trends from Odds Shark

Ravens Trends

Ravens are 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in their past 5 games

Total has gone UNDER in 4 of their past 6 games

Ravens are 5-1 straight up (SU) in their past 6 games vs. Bengals

Total has gone UNDER in 5 of their past 6 road games

Ravens are 10-3 ATS in their past 13 games vs. AFC North opponents

Bengals Trends

Bengals are 1-5 ATS in their past 6 home games

Bengals are 11-5 SU in their past 16 home games vs. Ravens

Total has gone OVER in 5 of their past 7 games vs. AFC opponents

Bengals are 10-1 ATS in their past 11 games in Week 16

Bengals are 1-4 SU in their past 5 games in Sunday home games

Ravens-Bengals News, Notes & Stats

The biggest news heading into this game is the Baltimore quarterback situation. Tyler Huntley was expected to start in place of Lamar Jackson (ankle), who hasn’t practiced in two weeks. Though Huntley was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, a day after he missed practice with what was then called a non-COVID illness.

Next in line is Josh Johnson, who was signed off the New York Jets practice squad on December 15. The journeyman Johnson hasn’t started an NFL game in three years, but did see some action earlier this season with the Jets, completing 27 of 41 passes for 317 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in a loss to the Colts.

The Ravens’ 4th QB is Chris Streveler, who also happens to be on the practice squad COVID list. Baltimore is expected to sign Kenji Bahar to back up Johnson.

The Bengals, on the other hand, come into Sunday’s game relatively healthy and haven’t had the COVID outbreaks like much of the rest of the league. In fact, they’ll get starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie back from the COVID list for all-important game.

Quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (Pro Bowl selection), and running back Joe Mixon (Pro Bowl selection) are all expected to play for the 9th-ranked scoring offense (26.4 points per game). Baltimore scores 23.9 PPG.

Defensively, the Ravens have allowed 25.0 PPG during their three-game losing streak. Cincy has given up 20.0 PPG in its past five games (3-2).

