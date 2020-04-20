7 Best Game Improvement Irons for All Golfers

If you’re a golfer you absolutely want to shave strokes off your score. To help you with this, we’ve compiled a list below of the some of the most effective and best game improvement irons. Take a look at the pros and cons and the advanced technology used and see which golf irons are the right ones for you.
These are just irons sets, so if you’re in the market for more clubs, take a look at our recommendations for the best golf drivers for distance and accuracy.
1. Callaway Golf Mavrik IronsPrice: $799.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Flash Face Cup Technology promotes faster balls speeds for extra distance
- Tungsten-energy core is designed to get optimal launch on every club
- Urethane microspheres provides excellent feel on contact
- Some users found the club faces began to mark up rather quickly
- Iron covers and golf bag aren't included
- Can be a bit pricey, depending on the club combination you choose
Some of the newer and more innovative golf clubs on the market are the Callaway Mavrik Irons Set, which are designed by Artificial Intelligence and are highlighted by Flash Face Cup Technology.
Flash Face Cup Technology combines with the 360 Face Cup to maximize ball speeds for even greater distance. The tungsten energy core has tungsten-infused weights that highlights the center of gravity (CG) of each club to give you optimal loft, ball flight, and desired spin upon landing. And the urethane microspheres help reduce vibration on contact for excellent feel.
You have your choice of three different shaft flexes — Light, Regular, and Stiff in either Graphite or Steel. There are also numerous club combination possibilities as you can mix irons, wedges, and hybrids if you’d like. These just the irons, it doesn’t include golf bags or putters.
Find more Callaway Mavrik Golf Irons Set information and reviews here.
-
2. Cobra King Speedzone IronsPrice: $799.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Carbon fiber topline weighs less than steel and it lowers the center of gravity (CG) for faster ball speeds
- The forged PWRSHELL face has an extra large Sweet Zone area and deeper undercut for faster speeds and higher launch
- Speedback Shaping has extreme heel and toe weighting for a lower CG and higher moment of inertia (MOI)
- The club head is a bit bulky and has a bit of a square design which might take a little getting use to
- Carbon fiber strip on the topline could be a bit distracting for some at first
- Quantities might be limited
The Cobra King Speedzone Irons are full of innovative technology designed to make this set some of the fastest, longest, and best game improvement irons available.
Cobra designed a four zone club head construction to maximize speed.
It all starts ine carbon fiber topline, the “Light Zone.” Carbon fiber is stronger, yet lighter, than steel and that lowers the center of gravity (CG) for faster ball speeds.
The forged PWRSHELL face, the “Power Zone,” has a 35 percent larger Sweet Zone area and a deeper undercut for better ball speeds and launch.
The “Stability Zone” comes in the form of the Speedback Shaping of the club head. It has a wider sole and extreme heel and toe weighting which creates a lower CG and higher moment of inertia (MOI). That will provide higher launch and more forgiveness.
The final component is the “Feel Zone,” which is highlighted by the lightweight co-mold medallion that is comprised of aluminum, TPU, and acrylic foam. It’s designed to lessen vibration for outstanding feel and sound on contact.
Find more Cobra King Speedzone Irons information and reviews here.
-
3. TaylorMade SIM Max IronsPrice: $898.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Speed Bridge Technology promotes extra distance, sound, and feel
- Speed Pocket Technology maximizes face flexibility for increased ball speed and forgiveness
- Ultra-thin face combines with Progressive Inverted Cone Technology promotes straighter ball flight
- It has a thicker topline and a bulky design that might take a bit to get used to
- Some users found that while shots went straight, it was tough to get a draw or fade
- Quantities might be limited
Patented, original technology highlight the TaylorMade SIM Max Irons, which are designed gto provide faster balls speeds and longer distances.
Here’s a breakdown of some of TaylorMade’s technology in the SIM (Shape in Motion) Max clubs:
Speed Bridge: This supports the topline of the iron, resulting in extra distance and forgiveness with improved sound and feel.
ECHO Damping System: Designed to eliminate vibration and provide better feel on contact with the golf balls.
Speed Pocket: This maximizes club face flexibility to increase ball speed while providing forgiveness on off-center shots.
Progressive Inverted Cone Technology: Engineered to provide a bit of a draw for those who have the tendency to slice (for right-handers).
Other highlights include an ultra-thin (1.5mm) provides a larger sweet spot and aids in getting straighter shots, a large club face and a wide sole for better turf interaction, and a low center of gravity (CG) for higher launch angles.
Find more TaylorMade SIM Max Irons information and reviews here.
-
4. Cleveland Golf Launcher HB Turbo IronsPrice: $799.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Strong turbocharged steel face is thinner for increased ball speeds and extra distance
- Fully hollow construction with internal stabilizing ribs helps provide forgiveness
- The HiBore Crown has a low center of gravity (CG) for higher launch angle
- They're bulky -- designed like a hybrid -- so those who want a traditional iron look might have to go elsewhere
- Some users felt they didn't get as much distance as some other iron sets
- These might produce too much spin for some
When it comes to the best game improvement irons, the Cleveland Golf Launcher HB Turbo Irons could be considered in the “super game improvement” category as they’re built and play like an easy-to-hit hybrid. You’ll get launch, forgiveness, spin, and, thanks to the new face, faster balls speeds and extra distance.
Let’s take a look at some of Cleveland’s technology in the Launcer HB Turbo Irons:
Turbocharged Face: The strong steel turbocharged face is thinner for increased ball speeds and extra distance.
Hollow Construction: The fully hollow construction allows the weight to be distributed low and deep, as well as to the perimeter, of the club head. That, combined with the internal stabilizing ribs, provides maximum forgiveness on miss-hit shots as well as superior feel and sound on contact.
HiBore Crown: The HiBore Crown creates a low, deep center of gravity (CG) which helps get a higher launch, while the steel face insert provides more flex in the club face for faster speeds.
Progessive Hollow Shaping: The progressive shaping helps with control on the short irons, while providing needed launch and distance on the longer irons.
Find more Cleveland Golf Launcher HB Turbo Irons information and reviews here.
-
5. Tour Edge Exotics EXS 220 IronsPrice: $659.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hollow Body Technology provides perimeter weighting and increased face flex
- Spiderweb VFT Technology enhances the sweet spot in all directions
- Launchpad Technology has a TPE polymer to absorb shock for a better spring-like feel on contact
- If you're a fan of traditional lofts, this might not be the set for you as the 4 iron is 19 degrees as opposed to the normal 25 or so
- New for 2020, longevity and durability of the clubs isn't exactly known just yet
- This particular set we're talking about is right-handed with regular flex shafts only
The Tour Edge Exotics EXS 220 Irons were designed to with extra distance in mind and that’s evident in the club make-up, unique technology, and strong loft system (ie. the 4 iron is 19 degrees compared to the tradiitonal 25 degrees or so).
Let’s take a peak at the some of that technology:
Hollow Body Technology: Hollow body construction in the 4 through 7 irons with a maraging steel 450 Cup Face for extra power. The scoring irons (8 through the wedges) have stainless steel construction and help provide accuracy.
SpiderWeb Variable Face Thickness (VFT) Technology: This acts like a web across the entire face to expand the sweet spot in all directions.
Tungsten Toe Weight: 19 gram Tungsten weight expands the sweet spot to help get added distance.
LaunchPad Technology: TPE polymer, coated with a performance gel, absorbs shock to give a spring-like feel on contact.
Other highlights include the ramped sole, which provides excellent turf interaction, and progressive offset hosels, which maintain the same launch qualities as traditional lofts and help lead to extra distance.
Find more Tour Edge Exotics EXS 220 Irons information and reviews here.
-
6. Callaway Epic Forged IronsPrice: $2,399.92Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The forged 1025 Carbon Steel body combines with the urethane microspheres to produce excellent feel, sound and turf interaction
- Suspended Tungsten Core helps get a precise center of gravity (CG) on each club
- 360 Face Cup is flexible around the perimeter for faster balls speeds and extra distance
- They're expensive
- Some might have problems getting desired spin
- Quantities are limited; and this particular club configuration is right-handed with regular flex steel shafts
Callaway is definitely known a leading producer of the some of the best game improvements irons and the Epic Forged set certainly won’t disappoint thanks to its awesome technology and playability.
Let’s take a closer look at the that technology:
Ultra-Premium Forged Design: The Forged 1025 Carbon Steel body design gives off excellent sound and feel, while maintaing above-average turf interaction. The urethane microspheres help eliminate vibration on contact.
Suspended Tungsten Core: The first time using this core in a forged iron for Callaway, it’s designed to suspend the tungsten weight to get a precise center of gravity (CG) positioning in each club.
360 Face Cup: This makes the face flexible and it releases on contact for faster balls speeds and extra distance.
Spin Control Variable Face Thickness (VFT): The VFT pattern promotes consistent ball speed and spin in the mid and long irons.
This club configuration is right-handed regular flex steel shafts in 6 through 9 irons with a pitching wedge, approach wegde, gap wedge, and sand wedge.
You can also get the Callaway Epic Forged Irons in left-handed models and with graphite shafts.
Find more Callaway Epic Forged Irons information and reviews here.
-
7. TaylorMade P790Ti IronPrice: $1,749.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight hollow titanium body with a titanium face provides extra distance and forgiveness
- There's a visible tungsten weight on the back of the iron for higher launch and lower spin
- Very light injected SpeedFoam promotes speed and improves feel
- They are expensive
- Some users felt the club was too loud on contact
- Quantities are limited
The TaylorMade P790 Ti Irons are highlighted by the titanium head and face, which is designed to promote maximum distance and forgiveness.
Here’s what you get with these irons, a sibling of the standard P790 irons:
Hollow-Body Titanium Club Head: The lightweight titanium hollow body and face combine to supply maximum distance and forgiveness.
Visible Tungsten Weighting: There is a tungsten weight on the back of the club (up to 117 grams) which allows you to get higher launch and low spin trajectory so you won’t sacrifice distance.
SpeedFoam Injected: Light urethane SpeedFoam is injected in each club that maximizes club face speed and improves the feel.
This set is available in steel or graphite regular or stiff shafts in a wide variety of club configurations.
Find more TaylorMade P790Ti Iron information and reviews here.
What are Game Improvement Golf Irons?
Game improvement irons are essentially clubs that are easier to hit. If you have trouble getting launch and/or distance or need clubs that are a little more forgiving, then game improvement irons could be what you need.
Some features of the best game improvement irons are, but not limited to, perimeter weighting, cavity-back club heads, a lower center of gravity (CG), and thicker toplines. All of these characteristics combine to help get more consistent shots.
