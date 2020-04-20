7 Best Game Improvement Irons for All Golfers

The Cobra King Speedzone Irons are full of innovative technology designed to make this set some of the fastest, longest, and best game improvement irons available.

Cobra designed a four zone club head construction to maximize speed.

It all starts ine carbon fiber topline, the “Light Zone.” Carbon fiber is stronger, yet lighter, than steel and that lowers the center of gravity (CG) for faster ball speeds.

The forged PWRSHELL face, the “Power Zone,” has a 35 percent larger Sweet Zone area and a deeper undercut for better ball speeds and launch.

The “Stability Zone” comes in the form of the Speedback Shaping of the club head. It has a wider sole and extreme heel and toe weighting which creates a lower CG and higher moment of inertia (MOI). That will provide higher launch and more forgiveness.

The final component is the “Feel Zone,” which is highlighted by the lightweight co-mold medallion that is comprised of aluminum, TPU, and acrylic foam. It’s designed to lessen vibration for outstanding feel and sound on contact.

