Celtics Down Starter for Opener: Status Updates on Jaylen Brown & Al Horford

Speaking to reporters last week, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka noted that Al Horford’s timeline to return to Boston’s lineup for the opener was going to be “very close.” Now, two days ahead of their October 20th tipoff with the New York Knicks, we know for certain of Big Al’s status. The 15-year veteran is officially on the inactive list for Wednesday’s opener after previous testing positive for COVID-19. Horford remains in the NBA’s COVID health and safety protocols.

The silver lining here is that Jaylen Brown, who also previously tested positive for COVID-19, is listed as active on Boston’s opening day roster, (h/t NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg). Brown’s availability shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, as Udoka told reporters on October 13th that the 24-year-old “should definitely” be back in time for the opener. Still, it’s pleasant news for the reigning All-Star, who was limited to just one preseason game and hasn’t appeared in a regular-season contest since May of last season after suffering a wrist injury.

