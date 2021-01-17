Boston Celtics All-Star Returns To The Lineup Vs. Knicks

Boston Celtics All-Star Kemba Walker will make his regular-season debut against the New York Knicks, Sunday afternoon.

Walker, who’s spent the off-season and the entire regular season recovering from his left knee injury that plagued his performance in last season’s playoffs, underwent a stem cell injection in his knee before the start of the season.

Now, his progression, thus far, has brought him to his debut in a Sunday matinee matchup against the Knicks.

Kemba Walker Returns To Celtics Lineup On 20-Minute Restriction Vs. Knicks

Head coach Brad Stevens says Walker, as expected, will be on a minutes restriction against New York

“We’re looking at 20, 20-ish (minutes), right around there,” Stevens said. “We’re not asking for him to be anything but Kemba Walker. Just go out and, obviously, he’s excited to play. He’s ready to play. They’ve put in a lot of work to get to this point and we’re looking forward to having him out there.”

Kemba Walker Showing Little-To-No Signs Of Rust In First Half Vs. Knicks

Walker wasn’t shy when things tipped off in his season debut at TD Garden. The Celtics All-Star started things off by relentlessly attacking the rim and searching for his bigs in Grant Williams and Tristan Thompson, in the paint.

In the game’s opening 4:46, he headed towards the bench with a pair of assists, one rebound, and a block. In the second frame, Kemba kicked things off with five consecutive points, including a 3-pointer in the opening minutes.

Walker finished the first half with 8 points on 3-of-7 attempts from the floor, including 1-of-3 from behind the 3-point arc along with 3 assists, 2 rebounds, and one steal in 11:27.

Brad Stevens On Celtics Being No. 1 In the East: ‘It’s Meaningless 11 Games In’

Heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Knicks, the Celtics (8-3) sit atop of the Eastern Conference. Although a string of postponed games may have worked in the Celtics’ favor, how much weight do you think coach Stevens thinks having the best record in the East holds up, at this point in the season?

“Very little,” Stevens said. “But, he’s done a lot prior to our mini shutdown last week. He got in a lot with coaches; doing reads on both ends of the floor, going up and down and then he increased his work each day throughout that period. Got in a couple of sessions here with the team yesterday, and in small groups, a few days ago. I guess what’s considered a big group of nine guys.

“Not your typical practices but they feel really good about where he is and he feels really good about where he is.”

As Stevens has learned throughout his years as an NBA head coach, things can change, whether it’s for the good or for the bad, rather quickly.

“(It’s) meaningless 11 games in, where you are in the conference. For me, that can flip in one week,” Stevens said. “We can be out of the top-10 pretty easily, so we’re just trying to get better. The reality is that we haven’t been any version of a top team from a statistical standpoint but we’re 4-2 in close games. So, you know, the difference between cutting into last night 5-5 or 7-3 is flipping a couple of close games.

“So, we have to be better. We have to get a lot better in a lot of ways. But, where you stand right now, 11 games in, is meaningless.”

READ NEXT: Doc Rivers Once Fumed Over Celtics’ Trip To Magic City Strip Club