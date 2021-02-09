Celtics All-Star Vows To Change His Attitude On The Floor

Boston Celtics All-Star Kemba Walker hasn’t been himself, of late, and following his recent dud — where he shot at a 20% clip on 4-of-20 attempts from the floor against the Phoenix Suns — Walker addressed his struggles, along with his overall temperament.

Magnified by his worst shooting performance as a Celtic — a 1-of-12 flop against the champion Los Angeles Lakers — Walker, one week removed, followed up on a Super Bowl Sunday in Phoenix with another disappointing start. And unfortunately for the Celtics, Kemba’s recent game had something glaringly in common with the former; both resulted in disappointing losses.

Boston, capping off its four-game, west coast, road trip against the league-leading Utah Jazz (19-5), is in dire need of a bounce-back performance from its All-Star point guard. Meanwhile, Walker, whose frustration boiled over in the second quarter when he attempted to draw a 3-point shooting foul that came to no avail.

Kemba Walker: ‘I Let Myself Get A Little Too Frustrated’

Now, he vows to correct his attitude, reminding everyone that his teammates often rely on his positivity, on the floor, especially during trying times.

“I let myself get a little too frustrated,” Walker said after Sunday’s loss. “I just can’t have that. I always say to these guys, they look to me to be that positive energy. I wasn’t that today. It was pretty frustrating. But, at the end of the day, if it’s not a call, it’s not a foul and I have to realize that. I just have to be better; that’s really it.

“I have to find a way to either make it at the rim or just make plays for my teammates but I’m a watch some film; just try to learn from my mistakes and try to continue to do what I can to help this team.”

The most encouraging sign, Kemba says, has been the support he’s received from his teammates. Walker’s impressed by his teammate’s play, of late, and pointed to the second unit improving throughout their current road trip.

Still, he knows he has to learn to keep his cool.

“I’m a very positive person,” Walker added. “Sometimes, it happens. But, I have to try my best to not allow it to happen.”

Kemba Walker On 2020-21 Celtics: ‘We’ve Been Having Some Good Moments’

Led by Daniel Theis (12 points, 6 rebounds), rookie Payton Pritchard (12 points, 5 rebounds), and Jeff Teague (10 points), Boston’s second unit combined for 36 bench points.

“We’ve been having some good moments, some moments that we can build off of,” Walker said. “You know, we’re obviously short some guys, as well. I think it’s encouraging the way the guys are playing, especially the guys off the bench; the young guys.”

Walker, on the other hand, was 4-of-11 from behind the arc while Suns center DeAndre Ayton made life a living hell in the middle; where he forced the Celtics point guard out of the paint, or worse, altered his layups that often came up short.

The shorthanded Celtics, playing in Utah without Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, leaned heavily on Jayson Tatum (23 points) against the Suns, as they’re going to have to do again, against the Jazz Tuesday night.

Unless Walker, who hasn’t had a good shooting night since the team’s stay in California, last week, decides to also start turning his offense around, as well.

