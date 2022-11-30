Analyst Reveals Details Behind Celtics Sharpshooter’s Budding Success

The Boston Celtics hold the best record in the NBA, and a large part of their success is down to how well their bench unit has been playing.

Sam Hauser, the sophomore sharpshooter who joined Boston as an undrafted rookie last season is one of the players making a huge impact from the bench, with his ability to hit threes at an insane clip garnering the attention of teams around the league.

On a November 29 episode of Heavy on Sports’ Postin’ Up with Keith Smith and Adam Taylor podcast, Smith shared his thoughts on why Hauser is suddenly making such a significant impact for the Celtics, and if his current shooting is real

Knicks Got a PROBLEM & The Next LeBron | Postin’ Up w/ Keith Smith & @Adam Taylor​ This week on Postin' Up with Keith Smith and Adam Taylor, we discuss the state of the New York Knicks (because let's face it, the Knicks got a problem), if the Atlanta Hawks made mistakes this offseason, who Adam and Keith think is the next LeBron James and how the Brooklyn Nets have fared after… 2022-11-29T23:00:08Z

“Hashtag Hausermatic? Oh, he’s not doing anything he’s not asked to do. And, they’re not asking him to do anything he can’t do. Get open and shoot…You had a couple of plays off the dribble last night against the Wizards. He made one where he took a dribble off a screen and hit a three, which is really new… So yeah, I think Sam Hauser is good, you know, (his shooting is) definitely for real,” Smith said.

Hauser is shooting an absurd 48.9% from deep this season on 4.5 attempts per game, ensuring that opposing defenses think twice before leaving him alone on the perimeter, thus, improving the Celtics’ floor spacing by a significant margin.

Malcolm Brogdon Heaps Praise on Celtics Bench Unit

Speaking to the media following Boston’s November 27 victory over the Washington Wizards, Malcolm Brogdon heaped praise onto the Celtics’ strength in depth, sharing his belief that the bench unit is comprised of players who could be starters elsewhere in the league.

"We're as effective as a lot of first units in the league" Malcolm Brogdon on how well the Celtics bench has played pic.twitter.com/GGk2S65csF — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 28, 2022

“I think they’re taking our bench super serious. We’re as effective as a lot of first units in the league, in terms of efficiency on both ends. So, they’re taking us serious, they’re scouting us hard. More than I think they do in most second teams. So, we’ve gotta keep playing at the level we’re playing at,” Brogdon said.

Brogdon has been a significant part of the Celtics’ bench unit and is clearly thriving in his new role as the team’s sixth man, averaging 14 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 46.9% from deep over his first 17 games.

Hauser Heaps Praise on Celtics’ Fanbase

On November 9, Hauser had himself a career night against the Detroit Pistons, dropping 24 points and pulling down two rebounds. When speaking to the media during his post-game press conference, Hauser heaped praise onto the Celtics fanbase.

"Knocking down shots in front of the best fans in the NBA is something special" 🙌 Sam Hauser gave praise to the fans in TD Garden ☘️ pic.twitter.com/nEnxinuktq — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 10, 2022

“It’s pretty cool. Kind of a surreal moment. You dream of this stage when you’re young, and finally being here, and knocking down shots in front of the best fans in the NBA is something special. So, I definitely don’t take it for granted,” Hauser said on November 9.

Hauser’s impressive start to the season is already making the three-year, $5.6 million deal he signed with the Celtics this summer look to be a shrewd piece of business. And if he can continue to perform at his current level moving forward, his next contract will surely see him earn a significant pay increase. Especially if he helps the Celtics raise another banner or two.