Celtics Stars Sister Goes Scorched Earth on ‘Dirty’ Draymond Green

Anna Horford provided a lot of commentary during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 5, 2022. Although the Boston Celtics struggled, she still rooted for them to take a 2-0 lead over the Golden State Warriors. However, Horford also took the time to single out Draymond Green for his antics, going as far as calling him a dirty player.

If Draymond can’t outplay an opponent, he simply resorts to playing dirty 🤮 — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) June 6, 2022

Later on, Anna later asked how many times her brother could get “hacked” by Draymond until he would be called for it.

How many times can Draymond hack Al & not get called for it? 😂 — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) June 6, 2022

Green had been up to some rather questionable antics throughout Game 2. During the second quarter, Green tackled Grant Williams to the ground, which resulted in Williams being called for a foul. Green was then called for a technical after getting into it with Grant shortly afterward. His antics during that sequence were what Horford had been referencing specifically as him “playing dirty.”

Grant Williams and Draymond Green getting chippy early in Game 2 😳 pic.twitter.com/h4QIgD8b1y — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2022

On June 6, Horford later pointed out plays that she believed should have been called as fouls on Green during Game 2.

Horford Compared Green’s Play to a Linebacker

A clip from Game 2 showed a Warriors offensive possession where Green shoved Grant Williams, then Derrick White, then Al Horford to help open up room for Stephen Curry to hit a wide-open three. Although any one of Green’s shoves could be argued as an illegal screen, which would have resulted in a turnover for Golden State, Green was not called for doing so at any point during this sequence.

Watch Draymond on this play 😭pic.twitter.com/5Emv0DYmip — ً (@arxanii) June 6, 2022

Horford added that Green shoving her brother as well as the other two Celtics during this possession gave her “linebacker vibes.”

Green was called for only three personal fouls in his 35 minutes of playing time in Game 2. In Game 1, Green had fouled out. There’s no telling how Green will be called throughout the rest of the series, but whether he’ll be called for it or not by the referees, Green will be physical with the Celtics at every turn.

Horford Pointed Out Green ‘Hooking’ Marcus Smart’s Arm

In the first quarter of Game 2, Green was spotted hooking Marcus Smart’s arm while setting a screen for Curry, which resulted in Curry scoring on Al Horford on an up-and-under floater from the free throw line.

Anna pointed out that it’s laughable that Green was not called for an illegal screen on this play.

The hook? It’s actually laughable at this point. pic.twitter.com/BSirrruZKs — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) June 6, 2022

Note that Green was not the only player who Horford labeled a dirty, as she also called Jordan Poole the same when she said that he was “following Green’s lead.”

And Poole has followed his lead. Lmao — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) June 6, 2022

It’s fair to say that Anna Horford was displeased both with Draymond Green’s antics and with the officiating in general in Game 2. However, she also gave the Celtics some constructive criticism throughout the game too.

Cs gotta clean it up… — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) June 6, 2022

Jayson doesn’t have to do it alone… We play best when we play team ball. Need to get other guys involved. — Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) June 6, 2022

As far as how Green is handled by the referees from here on out is up in the air. Green may have gotten away with a few illegal screens in Game 2, but that was not the case in Game 1. When the Celtics were making their comeback, Green was called for his sixth foul while setting what looked like a pretty blatant illegal screen on Jayson Tatum late in the fourth quarter.

Skip to the 6:50 mark of the video for this specific play.

So whether he’ll face foul trouble again will depend on what the referees call in this series.