Ex-Celtics Star Goes Nuclear on Finals, ‘You Gave Away The Title!’

Antoine Walker gave some strong opinions on his former team and the finals run they just made. Walker, who played for the Boston Celtics from 1996 to 2003, then returned briefly in 2005, had some harsh words for the Celtics. In an interview with Locked On Heat, Walker claimed that the Celtics gave the title away to the Golden State Warriors.

“I hate to take away from Golden State, but if you go back and watch the film, Boston gave Golden State that championship.”

Walker used Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals as a point of reference for how Boston fumbled the series away.

“They were up four or five with four minutes to go. They probably took seven straight three-point shots, and it wasn’t from Jayson Tatum. It wasn’t from their best player on the floor. Then the last two games, you turn it over combined 42, 43 times in two games against a team like Golden State. It’s no way you can win, so you’re really beating yourself.”

Antoine Walker says Miami would have had a better chance than the Celtics to beat the Warriors in the Finals. "I hate to take away from Golden State but, if you go back and watch the film, Boston gave Golden State that championship."

Walker won a championship with the Miami Heat when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks in 2006. In the midst of Walker’s rant about the Celtics, he also vocalized that Miami would have done better in the finals than Boston.

Walker Believes Miami Had a Better Chance

Walker also went on the record saying that Miami would have fared better against Golden State Warriors in the finals than the Celtics did.

“I think they would have had a better shot. I don’t know if they could have scored enough to keep up with the Warriors, but defensively they would have been so stingy. That’s where the Heat and the gameplan would have been a lot different than the Celtics.”

Who had the better defense between the two teams is debatable. The Celtics had the second-lowest defensive rating in the NBA throughout the playoffs, allowing 106.3 points per 100 possessions, according to NBA.com. The Heat were right below the Celtics, possessing the third-lowest defensive rating allowing 107 points per 100 possessions. The only team ahead of them was the Milwaukee Bucks.

Walker also that Miami’s discipline and Erik Spoelstra’s experience and expertise would have helped them.

“They would have been a little more disciplined. Erik Spoelstra has been there before. I thought (Ime) Udoka did a terrific job, but Erik Spoelstra’s been there before (so) it would have been a little different.”

While former Celtics like Walker may criticize the team following their finals performance, others believe they will learn from it.

Glen Davis Believes Celtics Experience Will Pay Dividends

In an interview with VladTv, Davis said that while losing stinks, the Celtics run to the finals gave them the taste of what a playoff run like that does for them.

“There are different levels of the playoffs. Every level is a different level. (The) first round is the first round, but the energy is (at) a different level… But every level is so important, and now you guys understand the feeling of winning an Eastern Conference finals. You know what it takes to go to the finals. You know what it takes to close now. What energy you’ve got to have (and) what you’ve got to be able to do.”

Davis also believes they can win it all because their young stars are now both talented and experienced.

“With the right guys that experience it, they’re going to win a championship because they hate that feeling of losing. I was happy (they had) that learning experience. The future’s bright when you got Jaylen Brown and (Jayson) Tatum really being all-stars.”

Glen "Big Baby" Davis explained why he was happy for the Celtics to have the learning experience they received in losing the Finals.

Davis won the title with the Celtics in 2008 and played in their playoff rotation from 2009 to 2011, so he knows what that experience is like.