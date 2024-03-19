$53 Million Ex-Celtic Responds to ‘Bad Locker Room Guy’ Claim

Former Boston Celtics big Grant Williams came under scrutiny when legendary Celtics color commentator Mike Gorman called him a “bad locker room guy.” In an exclusive interview with The Charlotte Observer’s Roderick Boone, Williams explained why he believes he has good relationships with his former Boston teammates.

“Jaylen and I talk and that’s one of those things that like it’s funny when you hear things like that, when guys don’t really know what’s really going on. But hey, you can’t really talk much about it. I know I’ve always tried to treat those guys in Boston with respect, especially the commentating staff. So it surprises me that Gorman said that,” Williams said in a March 16 story.

Williams added that he still keeps in touch with many of his former Celtics teammates.

“I talk to those guys more than most in my whole life career. (Derrick White), Payton (Prichard), Sam (Hauser), Al (Horford) – those guys have been huge over my course of my career and the time I spent there in Boston.”

The Celtics traded Williams to the Dallas Mavericks, who then traded Williams to the Charlotte Hornets.

Mike Gorman’s Brutally Honest Words on Grant Williams

Williams’ comments stem from when Gorman appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Hardy back on March 13. Gorman explained what went wrong with Dallas and why he views Williams as a bad locker room presence.

“He was annoying to everybody. I think, initially, everybody thought he was kind of a wise ass, but he’s kind of cute, and he’s kind of funny. Then it just kind of wore thin. It got thin in Dallas, obviously. If you start to take on (Luka) Doncic, obviously, you’re not going to be around for long.”

Gorman added that Williams’ game couldn’t justify what he had done behind the scenes.

“So yeah, he had some issues in that area (that) if he doesn’t get rid of, he doesn’t have enough for teams to say, ‘Well okay, but despite that, we’re going to keep him here because he’s a great player.’ He’s not. He’s an extra. An eighth, ninth, or tenth guy on your roster, so those guys are very replaceable. The guy’s a bad locker room guy. If you’re a bad locker room guy, you’re an eighth or ninth guy, you’re not going to be the eighth or ninth guy for long because you’re not going to be on the team for long.”

Jayson Tatum Defends Grant Williams

After Gorman’s comments went viral, Tatum took to his X account to defend Williams that same day.

Jaylen Brown reposted what Tatum said on his X account as well. Williams shouted out Tatum for defending him while talking with Boone.

“Yeah, that meant the world,” Williams said. “And honestly, I didn’t even ask him (to weigh in).

“So, that’s why it was even cooler, and I had to thank him afterward because that’s my dog for life,” Williams said. “And all those guys up in Boston are.”

The Celtics will face Hornet two more times before the season’s over, meaning they will see Williams pending any surprise injuries.