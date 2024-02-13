Bam Adebayo Triggers Painful Celtics Memory After Jaylen Brown-Duncan Robinson Incident

By now, most NBA fans saw the incident between Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown and Miami Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson on Super Bowl Sunday. The two got tangled up, and Robinson wound up on the floor after Brown shoved him aside, drawing a flagrant foul.

Robinson called it a dirty play. Brown said Robinson and the Heat have a way of “mucking up” the game. Miami center Bam Adebayo stuck up for his teammate during a postgame press conference and then resurrected a painful memory for Celtics fans, saying “they remember what we did to them in Game 7.”

Bam Adebayo Stands By His Teammate

Play

During the third quarter of Boston’s 110-106 victory over the Heat, Boston guard Derrick White lobbed a pass to Brown, who locked arms with Robinson, who as defending the play. In an attempt to break free from Robinson, Brown swung his arm, and Robinson fell to the floor.

“I’m OK with it,” Brown said postgame. “It was no issue for me. I think (Robinson) knew exactly what he was trying to do, trying to get tangled up because he didn’t want to play defense. They called the foul, but he was still trying to hang on. I was trying to get my arm free.

“Miami’s known for being physical. Miami’s know for getting away with that stuff, kind of mucking up the game. At the end of the day, you gotta protect and own your space. I felt like Duncan Robinson knew what he was doing there. I bet you he won’t do it again.”

Robinson said Brown’s antics were “dirty,” and Adebayo sided with his teammate.

“I feel like I agree with Duncan,” Adebayo said postgame. “He felt like it was a dirty play, I’m not going to get my teammate. That’s that’s what it is. And I stand behind my teammates 100 percent.”

Adebayo Brings Up an Ugly Celtics Memory

Play

Adebayo went on to talk about how focused he is on winning for those 48 minutes of game time. There’s no small talk with an opponent during the game, especially if that opponent is Boston.

The teams have become postseason rivals throughout the years. Miami blew a 3-0 lead to Boston i9n last year’s Eastern Conference Finals, only to embarrass the Celtics at home in the series finale. Miami won Game 7 in Boston 103-84 to advance to the NBA Finals. Abebayo happened to bring that up when talking about the Brown/Robinson incident.

“If you’re in a Miami Heat jersey, and I’m on your team, I don’t give a f*** what’s happening,” Adebayo said. “In between the lines, they don’t care about us, we don’t care about you. I don’t talk to you before the game, I don’t look at you. After that buzzer go off and we can’t do anything else to affect that game, it might be a ‘What’s up.’ Other than that, that rivalry still stands.

“They remember what we did to them in Game 7 on their home court. This is dog-eat-dog world and I’m riding with my team.”