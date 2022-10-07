Blake Griffin Confirms When He’ll Make His Celtics Debut

Six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin signed with the Boston Celtics on September 30. Despite signing before the start of preseason, Griffin had been held out of their first two preseason games. It appears that Griffin will not be sitting when the Celtics hold their second matchup against the Charlotte Hornets
Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reported that Griffin plans to play in his first preseason game for the Celtics, albeit in limited minutes.
Time will tell if Griffin will have a major role with the Celtics this season. Danilo Gallinari is expected to be out for the season as he rehabs his torn ACL. Robert Williams III will be out for the next few months as he rehabs from arthroscopic surgery on his knee. Shortly after Griffin’s signing had been announced, it had been reported that Luke Kornet had sprained his ankle, sidelining him for a couple of weeks.
If and when the team is at full strength for the 2022-23 season (sans Gallinari), Griffin’s role should be more and more clear.
Griffin Praised Celtics ‘Welcoming-Ness’
After his first practice with the Celtics, Griffin spoke with reporters concerning what has impressed him most about Boston since joining them. Griffin singled out their “welcoming-ness,” though he later acknowledged that such a word does not exist.
“The amount of maturity and welcoming-ness. It’s a different atmosphere that I’m sort of used to, in a good way. Everybody, one through 15, in practice was focused, very encouraging, and helpful. You don’t take that for granted because it’s not always the case everywhere you go,” Griffin said.
Griffin later revealed that Boston is a popular destination for free agents, and not just because of their history as a team.
“Beyond the history that this franchise has, Boston has always been one of those places that, as an NBA player, I feel like guys are like, ‘It’d be a pretty cool experience to play there,’” Griffin said.
He then went on to explain that everything from top to bottom, including players, coaches, and the front office, made the Celtics very appealing to him.
“Beyond that, the core they have, having Brad in the front office now, the coaches they have. I actually played against Joe (Mazzulla) in college. It’s this young core. The foundation they laid last year, I think, sets the table, so this is the kind of opportunity you couldn’t pass up.”
Griffin’s Performance Last Season
Griffin has spent the last season and a half with the Brooklyn Nets. After being waived by the Detroit Pistons in 2021, Griffin spent the rest of the season with the Nets, where he averaged 10 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from three in 26 games.
Griffin played substantially more games for the Nets during the 2021-22 season, but his numbers were not as good. In 56 games, he averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 26.2 percent from three.
Griffin played two games against the Celtics in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, where he averaged four points, two rebounds, and two assists while shooting 28.6 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.