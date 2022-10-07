Blake Griffin Confirms When He’ll Make His Celtics Debut

Six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin signed with the Boston Celtics on September 30. Despite signing before the start of preseason, Griffin had been held out of their first two preseason games. It appears that Griffin will not be sitting when the Celtics hold their second matchup against the Charlotte Hornets

Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reported that Griffin plans to play in his first preseason game for the Celtics, albeit in limited minutes.

Blake Griffin said he’s going to play tonight in Greensboro, likely 10 to 12 minutes. Said his body feels good, ready for game action. #Celtics #Hornets. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) October 7, 2022

Time will tell if Griffin will have a major role with the Celtics this season. Danilo Gallinari is expected to be out for the season as he rehabs his torn ACL. Robert Williams III will be out for the next few months as he rehabs from arthroscopic surgery on his knee. Shortly after Griffin’s signing had been announced, it had been reported that Luke Kornet had sprained his ankle, sidelining him for a couple of weeks.

Celtics center Luke Kornet suffered an ankle sprain in practice this week and will miss one-to-two weeks, sources tell me and @ShamsCharania. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) September 30, 2022

If and when the team is at full strength for the 2022-23 season (sans Gallinari), Griffin’s role should be more and more clear.

Griffin Praised Celtics ‘Welcoming-Ness’

After his first practice with the Celtics, Griffin spoke with reporters concerning what has impressed him most about Boston since joining them. Griffin singled out their “welcoming-ness,” though he later acknowledged that such a word does not exist.

“The amount of maturity and welcoming-ness. It’s a different atmosphere that I’m sort of used to, in a good way. Everybody, one through 15, in practice was focused, very encouraging, and helpful. You don’t take that for granted because it’s not always the case everywhere you go,” Griffin said.

Blake Griffin talks signing with Boston, first impression of Celtics, wanting to win a championship Blake Griffin talks to the media for the first time as a member of the Boston Celtics. he disucsses his free-agency process, playing with Boston's young core, wanting to win a championship, and impressions of interim head coach, Joe Mazzulla. CONNECT ➡️ – Subscribe to our channel: bit.ly/nbcsbostonYT – MyTeams App: bit.ly/myteamsYT – Our website:… 2022-10-03T17:46:10Z

Griffin later revealed that Boston is a popular destination for free agents, and not just because of their history as a team.

“Beyond the history that this franchise has, Boston has always been one of those places that, as an NBA player, I feel like guys are like, ‘It’d be a pretty cool experience to play there,’” Griffin said.

He then went on to explain that everything from top to bottom, including players, coaches, and the front office, made the Celtics very appealing to him.

“Beyond that, the core they have, having Brad in the front office now, the coaches they have. I actually played against Joe (Mazzulla) in college. It’s this young core. The foundation they laid last year, I think, sets the table, so this is the kind of opportunity you couldn’t pass up.”

Griffin’s Performance Last Season

Griffin has spent the last season and a half with the Brooklyn Nets. After being waived by the Detroit Pistons in 2021, Griffin spent the rest of the season with the Nets, where he averaged 10 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from three in 26 games.

Griffin played substantially more games for the Nets during the 2021-22 season, but his numbers were not as good. In 56 games, he averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 26.2 percent from three.

Blake Griffin 2021-22 Best Highlights | Welcome to Boston Blake Griffin 2021-22 Best Highlights | Welcome to Boston Boston Celtics signed one-year minimum deal with Blake Griffin, the 33-year-old big. Here are his best highlights from 2021-22 NBA season as he averaged 6.4 PPG (on 43-26-72 shooting splits) to go with 4.1 RPG and 1.9 APG for Brooklyn Nets in 56 games played. for… 2022-09-30T17:09:20Z

Griffin played two games against the Celtics in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, where he averaged four points, two rebounds, and two assists while shooting 28.6 percent from the field and 40 percent from three.