Rival Teams Eyeing Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka: Report

Despite the fact the Boston Celtics have suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the upcoming season, it would seem his stock remains high around the league.

According to a September 30 report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, multiple other NBA teams have shown an interest in Udoka’s services, and have been trying to do their due diligence with the Celtics front office to figure out the extent of the head coach’s organizational violations.

“There are teams that have tried to gather a preliminary understanding of the full explanation for Udoka’s suspension in preparation for possibly evaluating him for future coaching employment, sources told ESPN,” Wojnarowski wrote in his latest report.

While Wojnarowski’s report doesn’t name the potentially interested teams, it will be interesting to see how the saga plays out over the next twelve months, and Boston’s front office hasn’t ruled out terminating Udoka’s contract before his suspension expires.

“The suspension is for a season through June 30. We will make a determination at a later time about Ime’s future with us. That will be discussed another time and has not been decided at this point,” Wyc Grousbeck said during a September 23 press conference on the matter.

While Udoka serves his suspension, assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will step in as interim head coach after impressing Brad Stevens throughout his three years with the organization.

Leadership Pressure Falls Onto Players

With Mazzulla starting his head coaching career under difficult circumstances, it’s fair to assume that some additional leadership qualities will fall onto the shoulders of some of the Celtics’ more established stars.

According to a September 30 mailbag article from Heavy.com’s Steve Bulpett, Al Horford and Jayson Tatum are the two players who are likely to shoulder an increased leadership burden in the upcoming season, especially when it comes to galvanizing their teammates on the court.

“The two players I believe most need to step up are Al Horford and Jayson Tatum. By all accounts, both are already leaders, but taking it up a notch in different ways will be key. Players say they already get a lot from Horford’s wisdom, and he can have an even greater effect by being more vocal and even demonstrative. (We saw what happened when he gave his famous nod and “OK, OK” to Giannis in the playoffs.),” Bulpett wrote.

Speaking to the media after a September 29 team practice, Jayson Tatum was asked about his confidence in becoming more of a leader for his team – something which is expected of a franchise’s star player.

“I feel like I’m very vocal, I might not be the loudest guy, especially in front of the camera. But to the guys in the locker room, when we’re in practice, on the plane, or on the court, my presence is felt. We all put a lot into this game, and we all have the right to give input to each other. That’s all I try to do when I see something,” Tatum explained.

Luckily, Boston has a plethora of leaders within their roster and has added another floor general in Malcolm Brogdon, so one would hope the Celtics have enough leadership and fortitude to handle the rigors of another NBA season.

Celtics Looking to Add Experience to Coaching Staff

With Udoka currently not with the team, and Mazzulla stepping into his place, there is currently an open spot on the Celtics coaching staff – one which Brad Stevens may look to fill with an experienced former Head Coach.

In a September 30 newsletter from Marc Stein, it was reported that Boston may have their eye on Maine native, Brett Brown, who has spent time as an assistant coach with the Celtics before, and has a wealth of head coaching experience – most recently with the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Coaching sources say that the Celts are likewise interested in two of the top available former head coaches — Frank Vogel and Terry Stotts — but pessimistic about their chances of luring either to usher the unproven Mazzulla through this massive step up onto the big stage. Mazzulla’s only head coaching experience to date came at Division II Fairmont State and this season was scheduled to be his first as a front-of-the-bench assistant in the NBA until Udoka’s suspension earned Mazzulla this unlikely promotion into the Boston hot seat,” Stein wrote.

Unfortunately, convincing a former head coach to join a rookie’s staff isn’t going to be easy, especially when there’s no guarantee they will remain on the bench if Udoka remains with the franchise beyond his current suspension. As such, we may see that coaching spot remain open heading into the new season – right now, anything is possible.