Boston Celtics Mourn the Death of Former First-Round Pick

The Boston Celtics and the basketball world were dealt a tough blow on Monday, December 18, learning of the death of Eric Montross. Montross, a 7-foot center out of North Carolina and a first-round pick of the Celtics in 1994, died Sunday after a cancer fight, his family said. He was 52.

Eric Montross Spent Two Years With the Boston Celtics

Montross’ NBA career spanned eight years, including his first two seasons with the Celtics, who selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 1994 NBA Draft.

His best season came as a rookie. He started 75 games at center for the Celtics during the 1994-95 season. Montross averaged 10.0 points and 7.3 rebounds and shot 53.4% from the floor. He was named All-Rookie.

His numbers dipped in his second year when he started 59 of the 61 games he played. Montross put up 7.2 points and 5.8 rebounds and shot 56.6%.

After that season, the Celtics traded Montross and a first-round pick to the Dallas Mavericks for a 1996 first-round pick and another first-rounder in 1997. In ’96, the Celtics used that pick to draft Antoine Walker. In ’97, they selected Ron Mercer.

Former Celtics radio colorman Glenn Ordway said Montross always had a smile on his face.

“So sad to hear of the passing of former Celtic, Eric Montross, at only 52,” Ordway posted on X. “I remember him as a guy who always had a smile every time you approached him…RIP.”

On Monday, the Celtics put out a short post on X regarding Montross’ death.

RIP Eric Montross 💚 Our thoughts and prayers are with the Montross family. pic.twitter.com/kzZbLfZzfZ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 18, 2023

“RIP Eric Montross,” the post read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Montross family.”

Montross played for five NBA teams during his eight-year career. He played parts of four seasons with the Detroit Pistons.

Montross Made a Name for Himself at North Carolina

Montross played four years at the University of North Carolina. He was twice named All-ACC and was also part of a championship team. He averaged 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds. Montross had his best year offensively as a junior putting up 15.8 points per game.

According to a statement made by his family, Montross was diagnosed with cancer in March. The diagnosis forced him to step away from his duties as a radio analyst for UNC men’s basketball games.

Legendary sports commentator Dick Vitale, who is going through his own cancer fight, said Montross was much more than a solid basketball player.

“CANCER is so VICIOUS – just took away one of the nicest guys I have ever met in my basketball journey with @espn,” Vitale wrote on X. “Only 52 years old & a TERRIFIC person ex @UNC_Basketball star ERIC MONTROSS – pls God May he RIP! Absolutely heartbreaking!”

Several former college players also expressed their condolences via social media.

“Very sad to hear the passing of Eric Montross,” wrote former Kansas guard Rex Walters, who was a first-round pick in the 1993 NBA Draft. “Competed against him in college and was a teammate in Philadelphia. Great guy. Great teammate. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

Chris Corchiani, who played 51 games with the Celtics during the 1993-94 season echoed that Montross was a quality person.

“Saddened to hear the news of Eric Montross,” Corchiani wrote on X. “As good an athlete he was 10x better the person. Made you feel like best friends even in brief conversations with him. May God bless his friends and family in this difficult time.”