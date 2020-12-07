Celtics’ Brad Stevens Tabbed as Coach of the Year Favorite

For Celtics coach Brad Stevens, working as an underdog has always been a plus, even before his NBA stint. It helped him lead Butler University, the Indiana mid-major college where he coached before landing in the NBA, to two NCAA championship game appearances in 2010 and 11. It elevated his reputation as an NBA coach when he led an undermanned Celtics team to the 2017 Eastern Conference finals, then did the same with an injury-battered bunch in 2018.

Perhaps he can use the departure of forward Gordon Hayward via free agency and the knee injury to Kemba Walker to get himself back into that underdog mindset and do something he’s not done in his Celtics tenure: win a Coach of the Year award.

That, it seems, is the view from Vegas, where Stevens has been installed as the gambling favorite to take home accolades as top coach, according to NBC Sports.

According to PointsBet.com, Stevens is a +900 betting favorite to win Coach of the Year, just ahead of the coach he faced in the Eastern Conference finals, Erik Spoelstra of Miami. Spoelstra is +1,200.

The Sixers’ Doc Rivers, the Mavericks’ Rick Carlisle and Frank Vogel of the Lakers are all listed at +1,400.

Tatum, Brown Key to Stevens’ Chances

Generally, those who win the Coach of the Year award are those whose teams tackle some challenges to overachieve. Stevens’ Celtics have been given some challenges with the departure of Hayward and the injury to Walker, who is expected back in January but who could be out longer.

Brad Stevens and Jeff Teague spoke today about some of the newest members of the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/NN7a05q8ep — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 4, 2020

If Stevens can coax career years out of his two young stars—Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown—there is a chance the Celtics could land near the top of the Eastern Conference, with Stevens getting credit for the success.

Clearly, the Celtics have some faith in Stevens, awarding him with a contract extension in August. Stevens is the seventh coach in Celtics history and ranks third on the franchise wins list, with 318.

“Brad is one of the most intelligent and hard-working coaches in the game today,” president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said in a statement at the time. “More importantly, his character and integrity have contributed to a culture that we all highly value here. Brad is a great teammate, and a leader people want to follow. We are honored to have him with us as we continue to pursue our next championship.”

Brad Stevens’ Top Coach of the Year Finish: Third Place

Still, it is a bit of a surprise to see Stevens at the top of the PointsBet list. He finished seventh in Coach of the Year voting last season, and received no first-place votes. He got no votes at all in 2018-19 and had his best showing for the award in 2017-18, when he was third.

#NBA Coach of the Year odds are up as the season tips off in just a few weeks. #NBATwitter https://t.co/LQUN4Fb64X pic.twitter.com/LLg83uoWZs — VegasInsider.com (@TwitVI) December 5, 2020

And it should be pointed out that Stevens is by no means a consensus favorite. The website VegasInsider.com compiles a consensus list of Coach of the Year candidates and while Stevens rates well there—he’s +1,200, which is tied for second—it is rookie Brooklyn coach Steve Nash who tops that list, at +900.

