Brad Stevens Excited About The Celtics’ ‘Upside’ at Center

Fresh off his breakout season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics prospect Moses Brown’s 2020-21 campaign was punctuated by an epic mid-season performance — which gave Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens a glance at the 21-year-old’s potential.

Brown’s 23 rebounds — which accompanied his career-high 21 points — in the Thunder’s 111-94 loss to the Celtics on March 27 tied a franchise record for most rebounds in a game. His signature performance also happened in the midst of the most impressive six-game stretch of his career — where Moses averaged 13.8 points and 14.6 rebounds, including finishing with at least nine or more boards in each of the six contests.

Brad Stevens On Moses Brown: ‘When He Did Play, He Put Up Numbers’

Stevens, who addressed the media, this week, for the first time since executing his first move as the head of Boston’s front office, centered on Brown and his promising outlook with the Celtics.

“We like Moses as an upside player,” Stevens said. “Obviously, we saw the best of Moses in our game. But, he’s a guy that got a bigger taste of the NBA, this year and had a great opportunity. When he did play, he put up numbers. So, he’s a guy that we’re excited to learn more about him; work with him. And see how he fits with our group.

“The ability to make our wings better is going to be a huge part of the people that will be around them.”

What’s Next for Celtics’ Robert Williams?

In the wake of center Robert Williams’ season-ending injury, adding Brown into the fold provides the Celtics with a mind-easing insurance policy on Rob, just in case things go further south during 2021-22. Or, if the pattern continues.

Williams, 23, who’s also coming off of a breakout season, in his own right, has been unable to compile an injury-free season throughout his three-year career. He averaged 8 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in 52 games throughout the regular season.

After initially suffering from a sprained left ankle, turf toe in Robert’s left foot kept him sidelined throughout Games 4 and 5 in Boston’s best-of-7 series against the Brooklyn Nets.

Brad Stevens On The Celtics’ Logjam at Center: ‘Those Are Things We’ll Have to Figure Out’

Now, Stevens looks towards the future and the crowded frontcourt that awaits, which includes the return of veteran Al Horford alongside Brown, Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams, and Tacko Fall. Brad admits, he certainly has his hands full as he and members of the Celtics front office continue to mull over the franchise’s head coaching vacancy before figuring out the team’s logjam at the center position.

“With regard to the bigs, that just becomes a longer discussion without getting into specifics of can guys play together? Can you do the double-big thing with certain groups? Are there guys that pair better together?” Stevens asked. “I do think, for instance, Tristan’s ability to switch and Tristan’s ability to rebound allows him to play with a spacer like Al, who has a lot of flexibility. Rob’s ability to play in the dunker and hitting Al in the seams and playing the lob game gives you flexibility.

“Those are things we’ll have to figure out. That won’t be as much my decision once those times come, once the roster is set. Then, I’ll be out of that. Then, whoever the coach is can figure out how they want to utilize everybody.”

