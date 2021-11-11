Brad Stevens Has Words for Jaylen Brown Amid Trade Speculation

Celtics president of basketball operations took to the airwaves on November 11th to seemingly dismiss a recent report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.\]

“I laugh,” Stevens said regarding the trade speculation on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich”. “I’ve just been through it so much over the last however many years. It’s not necessarily that — I know everybody has their own thing and has to react to everything — but the way things are written, the way that stories take hold, the way that rumors catch fire, I’ve just been through it too much over the last however many years to pay much attention.”

Of course, the report in question pertains to rumors that Boston was engaging in “conversations” with the Philadelphia 76ers about potentially acquiring Ben Simmons. At the forefront of these discussions was Jaylen Brown, who Charania claimed would be included in “any potential Simmons deal.”

“I just walked up to Jaylen and said, ‘Hey, your name’s all over the place, as you know,’” Stevens noted. “‘Obviously, from our standpoint, you’re a Celtic and a guy that we obviously we think exceptionally high of, and, you know, nothing doing.’ I just wanted to make sure he had that peace of mind. I don’t think he thought twice about it.”

Stevens added, “Obviously, if there is something that gains enough steam or gains enough media attention, then you want to have conversations with the people in your building just to make sure that they know what’s real.”

The latest Celtics news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Celtics newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Celtics!

Latest on Brown’s Hamstring Injury

It’s been approximately one week since Brown exited the C’s November 4th victory over the Miami Heat with a hamstring strain. The reigning All-Star has since missed back-to-back games, of which Boston has split one game apiece. Head coach Ime Udoka previously told reporters that Brown is looking at a 1-2 week timetable with his injury. However, by the sound of it, the 25-year-old wing appears to be ahead of schedule.

“Without pain at this point. Still got some tightness, but no pain,” Brown said in regards to his Grade 1 hamstring strain following the team’s November 10th practice.

While Brown may be feeling better, both he and the Celtics expect to take things cautiously as they operate with a long-term outlook.

“This one being a recurring injury, I want to make sure I take the proper precautions to make sure — I have my hamstring for the next 10-15 years and [that] this isn’t an issue going forward so I don’t have to be away from the team,” said Brown.

Brown Impressed With Celtics’ Recent Play

While losing a player of Brown’s caliber — Boston’s leading scorer at 25.6 points per game — is certainly a tough pill to swallow, the Celtics are making do with what they have. They went down to the wire with Dallas two games back and most recently bounced back with a 16-point victory over the Toronto Raptors.

“I think we’re moving in the right direction. I’m pissed that I have to spend so much time away from the team through COVID and quarantine and now with a hamstring injury so early,” Brown said. “We’re definitely building in the right direction. I loved our energy and our spirit in Dallas, especially in the second half. Luka hit a tough shot, but nothing to hang our heads. We’ll just focus on the next one, Toronto, and keep building from there. The spirit of this team is different and we’re going to continue to keep pushing. I can feel it. Things will turn around for sure.”

After a slow start to the year, Boston has now won three of their last four games, sitting at 5-6 on the season. They’ll hop back into action on Friday, November 11th to take on the defending champion, Milwaukee Bucks.

READ NEXT