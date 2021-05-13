Brad Stevens Shares Fiery Message on His Utter Disappointment With Celtics

Defensive fortitude has been a staple for the Boston Celtics under head coach Brad Stevens. Since 2017, the Cs have ranked sixth, fourth and second in defensive rating across the NBA, respectively. However, this season their defensive rating rank has plummeted to 18th. On Wednesday — albeit shorthanded (a regularity this season) — the Celtics once again struggled on the defensive end, getting blown out by the hapless Cleveland Cavaliers and their league’s worst-ranked offense over the final 12 minutes of play.

The Celtics’ defensive shortcomings had 32-year-old Kevin Love looking like prime Minnesota Timberwolves Kevin Love on the night. The five-time All-Star more than doubled his points per game average, dropping 30 points on 6-of-9 from beyond the arc, helping the Cavs snap an 11-game skid while hand-delivering the Celtics an appearance in the play-in tournament.

Brad Stevens Sounds Off on Celtics’ Lackluster Defense

Following the loss to Cleveland, Stevens shared a no-holds-barred take on his disappointment with this year’s Celtics team — namely their efforts on the defensive end.

“That’s probably the most disappointing thing to me about our season,” Stevens told reporters. “It hasn’t been anything more than just we could be better defensively. We could be more physical defensively. We could be more connected defensively. And if we lose guys for any given amount of time, we should be able to still defend, and this team hasn’t been.”

As touched on above, the Celtics were down four starters on the night (Kemba Walker, Robert Williams, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown). The limited arsenal certainly played a hand in Stevens opting to dig deep into his bench. Yet, as the head coach noted, the youngsters on the roster need more reps as they will be leaned on down the stretch with an ever-growing ailing lineup.