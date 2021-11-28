Trade Proposal Has Ex-Celtics Guard Landing With Title ‘Contender’

The Boston Celtics may have some point guard question marks of their own. However, with Marcus Smart under contract through 2026 and Dennis Schroder doing his best to play himself into the C’s future, the chance Brad Stevens swings a notable deal at the position ahead of this year’s trade deadline seems rather slim.

Yet, while Boston works to get the most out of their current backcourt assortment, a former Celtics guard could be in play as a deadline candidate for one of Boston’s more vaunted rivals.

Proposed Trade Adds Depth to Miami’s Backcourt

With a record of 12-7 on the season, the Miami Heat are just two games out of first place in the Eastern Conference standings. Offseason acquisition Kyle Lowry has proven a worthy conductor for the Miami offense, while Tyler Herro has bounced back in a big way after a down 2020-21 campaign. However, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz believes the Heat would be wise to add some reinforcement to their backcourt. Presenting a trade idea for “every NBA contender,” the B/R columnist proposes Miami ships off forward KZ Okpala to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for point guard Brad Wanamaker and a 2022 second-round pick: