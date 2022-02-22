Proposed Trade Sees Celtics Landing All-Star Primed for $245 Million Payday

The Boston Celtics swung big at the NBA trade deadline in hopes of further boosting their surging postseason chances this year. However, once this season wraps up, the team’s two biggest in-season acquisitions could once again be on the move.

Bradley Beal trade speculation has gone on the back burner of late. However, with the Wizards stumbling down the Eastern Conference rankings after a superb start to the season and Beal’s $36.4 million player option looming, things are bound to heat back up again this summer. While the Celtics are a tad bit handicapped when it comes to their salary cap, unloading the likes of Derrick White, Daniel Theis and/or a duo of veteran mainstays may be enough to finally yield Beal’s services in Beantown — or at the very least, bring Washington to the table.

“The Celtics won’t be able to sign him outright in free agency with their cap situation, particularly after adding White and Theis at the trade deadline. That makes trading him as the only realistic option (via opt-in and trade or a sign-and-trade),” wrote Brian Robb of Mass Live on February 18. “The opt-in would be far more preferable for Boston since it wouldn’t come attached with any hard cap limitations for the season. The Celtics have plenty of matchable salary (Horford, White, Theis, Smart) along with guys on rookie deals to make the math work. A combination of those players plus significant draft compensation is likely the package that will be offered if the team makes a serious run at Beal.”

Beal’s Contract Situation

Beal, who’s set to turn 29 years old in late June, is eligible to ink a new five-year deal with the Wizards this offseason worth as much as $245 million, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. On February 8, It was originally announced that Beal would be undergoing season-ending surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist.

Wojnarowski previously reported that the day prior to the announcement, Beal and his agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports met with Wizards owner Ted Leonsis and GM Tommy Sheppard to discuss the St. Louis native’s future in D.C. Per the NBA insider, “the conversation — which included reaching a consensus on Beal’s ultimate decision to repair a torn scapholunate ligament — will start to shape Beal’s decision on his future with the organization.”

Beal’s Future

While Beal’s future whereabouts will continue to be a talking point as long as the franchise continues to struggle, the Wizards’ longest-tenured player has stayed significantly loyal to the team that drafted him one decade ago. And by the sound of it, he doesn’t plan on switching up anytime soon.

“I look forward to coming back at 100% and continuing to lead this team as we work together to build toward the future,” Beal said in a statement announcing his surgery, via Quinton Mayo of CBS Sports Washington.

The former No. 3 overall pick appeared in 40 games for the Wizards in 2021-22, averaging 23.2 points and a career-best 6.6 assists. The two seasons prior Beal finished within the top-three of scoring, averaging 30-plus points per game in back-to-back campaigns.

