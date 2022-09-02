Celtics Urged to Sign Future Hall of Famer Amid Danilo Gallinari’s Injury Update

It appears Danilo Gallinari may not make his debut for the Boston Celtics for a while. After Shams Charania reported on August 28 that Gallinari had suffered a torn meniscus during the 2022 EuroBasket Tournament, he then provided an update on September 2, saying that, upon further evaluation, Gallinari had torn his ACL.

After receiving further evaluation, Boston’s Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee, per sources. This is the same ACL that Gallinari tore in 2013. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2022

With Gallinari presumably out for the season, the Celtics may be on the lookout for a replacement. After Gallinari’s ACL tear was confirmed, one name has come up among Celtics fans: Carmelo Anthony.

Currently talking myself into the Melo Experience by reminding my brain that Ime will literally fight him if he doesn't buy in and try all the time and I think I feel better about it — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) September 2, 2022

Just sign Carmelo Anthony, #Celtics — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) September 2, 2022

This is also fueled by a report from Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports that said the Celtics had considered Anthony a “potential signee” after Gallinari’s injury, which at the time was thought to be a torn meniscus, on August 30.

Carmelo Anthony has been considered a potential signee by the Boston Celtics in recent days following Danilo Gallinari's suffered torn meniscus in his left knee on Saturday, I'm told. Knicks are still believed to have interest in the former Laker, Thunder, Blazer, Rocket. pic.twitter.com/nGePtMj7YI — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) August 31, 2022

Before Gallinari’s knee injury was confirmed to be an ACL tear, the concern with adding Anthony would be that having two players who play the same position on the roster would make Anthony redundant, but with Gallinari confirmed to be out indefinitely, that would no longer be an issue if Anthony was brought onboard.

The concern with Melo was that there would be overlap between him and Gallo, and that once Gallo regained health, there would be some tough decisions in terms of playing time. Now that concern isn’t an aspect of the decision making process, I see Melo as the ideal replacement — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) September 2, 2022

Last season, Anthony averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three for the Los Angeles Lakers. The 44.1 percent shooting from the field was the most efficient Anthony has shot as a player since the 2014-15 season.

Anthony has remained unsigned throughout the entire offseason, though Robinson mentioned above that the New York Knicks were interested in a reunion.

Gallinari Shares His Thoughts on His Injury

After Charania had confirmed that Gallinari had re-torn his left ACL, the 34-year-old took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the matter. While he expressed his disappointment in not being able to play, he vowed to do everything in his power to return to the court as soon as he could.

After Charania confirmed that Gallinari had torn his ACL, he followed that up by giving a timeline for Gallinari’s recovery.

The Celtics and Gallinari worked together this week on a complete, thorough analysis following the knee injury on Saturday during FIBA play for Italy. The typical ACL recovery time ranges from 6-to-12 months. https://t.co/dg86TQUjoi — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2022

Best-case scenario, Gallinari could return sometime around the all-star break in 2023. Worst-case scenario, he won’t play at all for the Celtics during the 2022-23 season, both regular season and playoffs. There will likely be more updates as the season goes on. Keep in mind that Gallinari re-injured the same knee he did late in the 2012-13 season, which held him out of the next season as well.

Danilo Gallinari ACL Injury Danilo Gallinari blows out left knee against the Mavs. 2013-04-05T02:33:54Z

Where the Celtics Go From Here

Besides potentially signing Carmelo Anthony as Gallinari’s replacement, the Celtics have options at their disposal, such as utilizing both the $6.9 million Juancho Hernangomez trade exception and the $5.9 million Dennis Schroder trade exception. The team also has three roster spots left to fill.

Bobby Marks of ESPN illustrated that the Celtics could apply for the Disabled Player Exception, how much they would get with that exception if it was granted to them, and how they would be able to use it.

Boston will be able to apply for the Disabled Player Exception for Gallinari. 50% of his salary = $3.2M Can sign, trade or claim a player on a 1 year contract. Must have an open roster spot to use it. Smart that his agent Michael Tellem added a player option in year 2. https://t.co/sZa4wFrvpF — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) September 2, 2022

The Celtics were granted that very exception in 2017 after Gordon Hayward suffered his horrific leg injury on opening night. The Celtics would later use that exception on Greg Monroe after Monroe had been waived by the Phoenix Suns, signing him for $5 million.