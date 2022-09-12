Ex-Laker Called ‘Number One Option’ as Replacement for Injured Celtics Forward

With Danilo Gallinari out for the foreseeable future, the Boston Celtics‘ options in free agency for a replacement are limited. Especially with training camp starting in a matter of weeks. One possible option that has been mentioned ad nauseam since Gallinari’s ACL tear was confirmed is Carmelo Anthony because, much like Gallinari, he’s a forward who can score.

On September 9, Adam Taylor brought up Anthony on “The Celtics Collective” podcast, explaining why he was his “number one option” as Gallinari’s replacement. Taylor believes that with the role Gallinari was supposed to have, Anthony could come in to give a replication of it if he signed with the Celtics.

“Gallinari was brought in for the sole purpose of adding scoring off the bench. Then you’d have Gallinari and Grant Williams spreading the corners or spreading on the wings. So Carmelo Anthony can come in and pretty much give you a very close replication of this. The shooting and the catch-and-shoot kind of offense that Gallinari would without needing to worry about the defense.”

During the 2021-22 season, Anthony averaged 13.3 points while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three for the Los Angeles Lakers. On catch-and-shoot threes, Anthony shot 37.5 percent, according to NBA.com.

Celtics Not Expected to Have Interest in Carmelo

On September 9, Brian Robb of MassLive reported that the Celtics were not expected to have interest in Anthony following Gallinari’s ACL tear.

“The Carmelo Anthony buzz was a hot topic this week after the rumors started swirling about the Celtics’ interest in him last week. However, multiple league sources tell MassLive that the Celtics are not expected to have interest in bringing in the veteran for a signing ahead of training camp.”

Robb added that the Celtics will look at who they currently have on the roster first, although they were expected to bring in more players.

“That’s not to say the team is done shaping the roster ahead of the preseason, but Anthony isn’t a priority at this point at names that could be brought in. Boston likes a lot of their internal replacement options, from what I’ve heard, and want to give those names the first crack at minutes.”

Robb added that Anthony could be an option down the line, but other players will get the first crack at making the Celtics roster.

“I could see the Celtics making that call later in the year if they need some scoring punch off the bench, but the logical first step seems to be giving the young guys more of an opportunity. That includes Sam Hauser as well as a number of big men in the running for roster spots.”

Celtics Sign Jake Layman

After adding Noah Vonleh, Bruno Caboclo, Justin Jackson, and Denzel Valentine to their training camp roster, the Celtics have added yet another veteran who has a chance at making the opening night roster – Jake Layman.

Bobby Manning of CLNS Media reported on September 12 that the Celtics will bring him in on a training camp deal.

A Massachusetts native, Layman is a six-year veteran who has played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves. He has career averages of 4.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 0.5 assists while shooting 46 percent from the field and 30 percent from three.