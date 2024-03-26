Celtics, $135 Million Star Want Extension ‘Sooner Rather Than Later’

The Boston Celtics gave up good assets for Jrue Holiday, like Robert Williams III and Malcolm Brogdon, so they don’t want to lose him for nothing. It appears the interest in an extension between the two sides is mutual.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the Celtics and Holiday have a shared interest in working out an extension.

“He is eligible on April 1 too. He’s already eligible now, but he – this sounds funky – he gets more eligible April 1. There’s fewer limits on what he can sign April 1. And I do think that there’s interest on both sides to get something done sooner rather than later. Whether they do or not, I don’t know,” Windhorst said on the March 25 episode of “The Hoop Collective.”

Holiday is in the third year of a four-year, $135 million contract. He has a player option for $37.4 million for the 2024-25 season. The question will be how long his next contract will be and how much will the Celtics pay him.

Holiday has made the All-Star team twice with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jrue Holiday Provides Update on Injury

The Celtics have been without Holiday since March 17, when he injured his shoulder against the Wizards. At first, it sounded concerning when he gave The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach the details of what he’s been dealing with

“Jrue Holiday said his absence is about more than simply being cautious. The point guard missed his third consecutive game Friday due to a sprained right shoulder joint he says he suffered when he was hit on a screen during the win over the Wizards on Sunday, and he told the Globe he has been experiencing ‘dead arm,’” Himmelsbach wrote in a March 22 story.

However, he then gave reporters a more optimistic view of his injury on March 25, per Jared Weiss’ X account.

“Not a dead arm. I got hit on my shoulder, and it felt like my arm went dead. But it’s not a nerve thing or anything. It’s just the part of the shoulder that I got hit in. But my shoulder is fine.”

Holiday still hasn’t played since suffering the injury, but it sounds as though it shouldn’t be a problem before the postseason begins.

Jrue Holiday’s Thoughts on Potential Extension

Holiday hasn’t talked much about his extension with Boston. However, he told MassLive’s Brian Robb that he would like to stay with Boston.

“I’d like to be here,” Holiday told Robb in a January 26 story. “I feel like I’m getting more and more comfortable, loving the guys, loving the organization, and loving the city.”

Holiday also added the benefits he would have from staying with Boston long-term.

“I think everybody kind of knows we’re set, and we’re set for a long period,” Holiday said. “No matter what happens, you are going to come back here with the same guys for the most part. Things happen, but I think you lock into that, being able to have that comfortability and just kind of that pressure off of you about what’s next.”

When April 1 comes around, more should come out regarding Holiday’s long-term future with the Celtics.