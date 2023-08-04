Celtics Analyst Pinpoints Former Lottery Pick as Potential Free Agent Target

The Boston Celtics recently waived Justin Champagnie and now have two open roster spots as a result.

Given their current cap constraints, the Celtics will be looking to utilize minimum contracts to fill out the end of their bench. At this juncture of the off-season, most high-end free agency talent is off the board, and thus, the players remaining are likely to accept minimum deals to join a contending team.

According to John Karalis, who was speaking on a recent episode of the ‘Locked On Celtics Podcast,’ one player who could make sense for Boston is former lottery pick Kevin Knox. Since being drafted with the ninth overall pick in 2018 by the New York Knicks, Knox has struggled to make an impact and has found himself bouncing around the league.

“Give me Kevin Knox,” Karalis said. “Give me Knox…Is there anything left to Kevin Knox? I mean, I felt like there might be something that he’s never had the right opportunity. I don’t know if Boston is the right place, but he’s 24, man. I thought he had something in his game that was more than this.”

In his five-year NBA tenure so far, Knox has represented the Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, and Detroit Pistons and now finds himself on the brink of slipping out of the NBA. Knox would likely comprise a deep bench role for Boston, where he would be relied upon to plug gaps throughout the season.

However, if the 23-year-old is able to impress in a limited capacity, he could begin rebuilding his value around the NBA, which would be a win for both him and the Celtics alike.

Celtics Could Bring Back Blake Griffin

Last summer, the Celtics added Blake Griffin to their roster on a veteran minimum deal. Throughout his first season in Boston, the veteran big man became a key part of the Celtics locker room, as his jovial personality and on-court grit endeared him to both his teammates and the fanbase alike.

However, since the end of the season, Griffin has remained a free agent. Yet, according to Bobby Manning of CLNS Media, the Celtics haven’t closed the door on a potential Blake Griffin return.

“I’ve heard the door remains open for his return despite the distance from family and his home on the west coast. Given that he mulled his options until October last year, it’s worth assuming he’ll follow a similarly deliberative process this summer.”

Don't believe anything's imminent regarding some names floating around after the #Celtics cleared a roster spot by waiving Justin Champagnie. It could signal they're intrigued by someone who could potentially become available though. Some possibilities: https://t.co/7AvbULH5iO — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) August 3, 2023

Manning also noted how Griffin’s veteran status would allow the Celtics to sign him to another one-year deal worth approximately $2 million.

“His veteran status allows the team to sign him for a second-year salary on the cap sheet — $2 million this year — actually less than (Justin) Champagnie would’ve made. Any other veteran with over 10 years of NBA experience would qualify for the same cap discount.”

Griffin participated in 41 regular-season games for the Celtics last season, averaging 4.1 points, 1.5 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per contest, shooting 34.8% from 3-Point range and 48.5% from the field.

Celtics Robert Williams Could Become ‘Expendable’

According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, the Celtics’ recent addition of Kristaps Porzingis could potentially make Robert Williams an expendable asset.

“Now with the arrival of Kristaps Porziņģis, someone who can do just about everything you could ask for from a big in a spaced-out offense, Williams has to evolve,” Weiss wrote. “For the first time since he emerged in Boston’s rotation, Williams could become expendable.”

Over the summer, video footage has circled social media, showing Williams working on his offensive game – most notably, a mid-range jump shot and floater. According to Weiss, Williams will need to show improvements to his game if he wants to remain a part of the Celtics rotation.

With the arrival of Kristaps Porziņģis, Rob Williams has to evolve. That change already appears to be underway, @JaredWeissNBA writes.https://t.co/ziZxtZaRDr — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) August 2, 2023

“With his fit in the locker room, growth potential, and contract, Williams’ success will be vital to Boston’s long-term success…With Al Horford signed for two more seasons, the 25-year-old Williams will have to prove he can keep growing if Boston is going to keep its frontcourt together.”

Williams has the potential to be a defensive anchor for the Celtics, as his explosiveness and rim protection have proven invaluable in recent years. However, with the addition of Porzinigis, Brad Stevens may have some tough decisions to make in the coming years, and Williams’ place on the roster could be one of them.