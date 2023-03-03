Celtics’ Long-Term Commitment to Jaylen Brown in Doubt if Playoff Goals Fall Short

The Boston Celtics have some difficult contract negotiations on the horizon. First, they have Grant Williams, who will become a restricted free agent at the end of the current season.

Then, in the summer of 2024, Brad Stevens and the Celtics front office will have the unenviable task of trying to cement Jaylen Brown’s long-term future with the franchise after multiple years of seeing his name being floated in trade rumors.

According to Bleacher Reports Zach Buckley, the Celtics could decide that the risk of losing Brown for nothing is too great and look to trade him during the off-season – especially if the Celtics fail to raise their 18th championship banner this season.

“Should Boston fall well short of its playoff goals, though, that’s where things could get interesting. Might we hear a new round of rumblings about a Jaylen Brown trade? He could be in line for a massive contract extension this summer, as Celtics insider Chris Forsberg noted on NBC Sports Boston’s Early Edition, and maybe Boston won’t want to foot that bill,” Buckley wrote.

Brown has developed his game to become one of the best wings in the NBA and is currently having an All-NBA caliber season for the Celtics, with averages of 26.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game on 48.5% shooting from the field, and 33.7% shooting from deep.

Jaylen Brown is Currently Playing Second-Fiddle

There’s no denying that Jayson Tatum is the face of the Celtics franchise and their primary option on the offensive end of the floor, yet, Brown is the team’s clear-cut second-best player.

When speaking to the media during the All-Star media day, Brown discussed his willingness to play a role in Boston rather than angling to be the team’s star player.

“It takes sacrifice. You know, on my behalf, it’s definitely a lot of opportunities that you can be a guy, but the ultimate goal for me and Jayson has always been to win games. So, when you see team dynamics, there’s nothing wrong with doing your job on a team. Throughout my career, I’ve learned to be and play the role that’s been needed for me to play. And, I think that’s part of why the success has been able to happen. Being able to humble yourself…there’s no problem being a great team guy and winning here in Boston,” Brown said.

Given the Celtics’ current depth at every position, Brown isn’t the only player having to play within a defined role, as the Celtics look to make it back to the NBA Finals at the first time of asking and potentially go one step further, so they can finally win their first championship since 2008.

Jaylen Brown Enjoys Playing in Front of His Home Crowd

On November 16, Brown and the Celtics scored a victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Brown, a Georgia native, spoke about what playing in front of his hometown crowd means to him during his post-game press conference.

“It’s always fun coming back home, seeing some familiar faces…Seeing people that you seen growing up, seeing family, seeing friends — courtside — giving you support, showing you love. Leaving after the game, people chanting my name. Like, I grew up and went to high school — I went to Marietta — probably 15, 20 minutes away from here. Growing up, I went to a lot of Hawks games. It’s just a blessing to be able to be here at this point in my career and still be able to come and to represent this part of Georgia where I came from…So, it’s amazing to be out here tonight and to get a win, but overall, I’m grateful to God to be able to be here and do what I love and represent my city,” Brown said.

There’s no telling if Brown would prefer to head closer to home in free agency, but if the Celtics do believe that he is a legitimate flight risk next season, we should expect to see his name floated in more trade rumors once the season concludes later this year.