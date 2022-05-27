Former Top-3 Draft Pick Considered as Celtics ‘Top Target’

Wing depth has been an underlying issue for the Boston Celtics this season, especially in games where either Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown have sat out due to injury or illness.

For a roster that’s built on multi-faceted scorers on the wing, Boston’s second unit often struggles to maintain an offensive intensity if neither of their star duo is on the court. Sure, the personal developments of Grant Williams, Marcus Smart, and Robert Williams have all helped alleviate the issue to some degree, but it’s clear the team needs an additional wing, ideally one who can handle the ball and score across all three levels.

Enter Otto Porter Jr. currently with the Golden State Warriors and about to take part in the NBA Finals, where the Celtics could potentially be their opponents, assuming they navigate their way past the Miami Heat. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, Porter Jr. should be considered the Celtics ‘top target’ in the upcoming free agency period.

OTTO PORTER JR. = CLUTCH pic.twitter.com/KpPf7zDkMy — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 26, 2021

“His 8.2 points per game won’t jump off the page, but each level of his 46.4/37.0/80.3 shooting slash is worth noticing. His career-high 9.3 rebounds per 36 minutes, per Basketball-Reference.com, also highlights his effectiveness as a change-of-pace, small-ball center. If Porter’s checkered injury history keeps his next contract in check, the Celtics could be wise to be the one that offers it,” Buckley wrote.

Ime Udoka has developed a slight reputation for favoring veteran players throughout his rookie season as a head coach, so adding Porter Jr. could be smart business for Boston, as they can feel confident he would get the playing time necessary to improve their bench unit.

What Does Porter Jr. Bring to the Table?

When looking at Porter Jr’s career, it’s easy to get hung up on how often he moves from team to team, failing to stick in one place despite his relatively young age of 28. However, the St. Louis native is a versatile defender who can easily slide up or down a position on the perimeter while boasting the size and length to hold his own if switched onto a big in the post.

On offense, Porter Jr. has been fantastic for most of his career, especially in the short mid-range (the floater area) and from deep, averaging 39.8% from the perimeter for his career on 3.3 attempts per game. Throughout the Warriors’ current post-season run, Porter Jr. has also proven capable of pressuring the rim and finishing at a high clip, with the veteran wing converting 78% of his attempts within four feet of the basket.

OTTO-MATIC! 💦 10 in the 4th for Otto Porter Jr…@warriors up 6 with 1:40 left on ABC. pic.twitter.com/VtmUEbjtFT — NBA (@NBA) December 26, 2021

You can also expect some secondary ball-handling from the Warriors wing, as shown by his 1.5 assists per game throughout his career, although as we all know, not every pass becomes an assist – and that doesn’t lessen the value of a wing who can handle the rock and push the pace.

Overall though, Porter Jr will primarily operate off-ball as a catch-and-shoot outlet or a play-finishing slasher, much like what we’ve seen from Jaylen Brown throughout the majority of the season.

How Likely is Porter Jr. to Join Boston?

Right now, Porter Jr. is an ideal situation. He’s playing for a team that just made the NBA finals and has a vital role in their rotation, one that’s perfectly designed to accentuate his strengths and put him in impactful situations. If the Warriors show interest in bringing him back next season, odds are he re-signs with them, either on another one-year deal, or something a little longer.

But, if the Celtics make it to the finals, and end up winning a championship, Porter Jr. could be tempted to jump ship. A key swing factor would be playing with fellow St. Louis native Jayson Tatum, who could potentially hit the recruiting trail and convince the veteran wing to head East.

Still, after a solid season in San Francisco, Porter Jr. will have plenty of teams reaching out about a potential deal once he hits free agency, however, not all of them can offer the stability and high-level competition like the Warriors and Celtics, so it’s probably going to be a two-horse race.

Of course, Boston will need to handle their business on May 27 and close out the Eastern Conference finals for this scenario to begin moving towards fruition.